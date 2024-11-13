iifl-logo-icon 1
Kama Holdings Ltd Board Meeting

2,492.5
(-0.63%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Kama Holdings CORPORATE ACTIONS

Kama Holdings Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 for interalia considering and approving the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders framed in accordance with the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the window for trading in the shares of the Company by the Designated Persons & Directors is closed between Tuesday 1st October 2024 to Friday 15th November 2024 (both days inclusive). Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting22 Aug 202416 Aug 2024
Kama Holdings Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Interim Dividend 2024-2025 First Interim Dividend - FY 2024-25 - KAMA Holdings Limited We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has declared interim dividend @ 160% i.e. Rs. 16 per share on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 22/08/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Kama Holdings Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday13th August 2024 for inter-alia considering and approving the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders framed in accordance with the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the window for trading in the shares of the Company by the Designated Persons & Directors is closed between Monday 1st July 2024 to Friday 16th August 2024 (both days inclusive). Unaudited Financial Results alongwith Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202417 May 2024
Kama Holdings Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday the 24th May 2024 for inter-alia : - considering and approving the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. - recommendation of final dividend on equity shares if any. The Board of Directors had considered and recommended Nil final dividend. Audited Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting11 Mar 20244 Mar 2024
Kama Holdings Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday the 11th March 2024 for inter-alia considering a proposal for declaration of 2nd interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 on Equity Shares. The Interim Dividend if declared would be paid to members whose names appear on the Register of Members and the beneficial owners as per details received from National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited as on the Record Date i.e. Tuesday the 19th March 2024. Pursuant to the Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders framed in accordance with the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the window for trading in the shares of the Company by the Designated Persons & Directors will remain closed from Tuesday 5th March 2024 to Wednesday 13th March 2024 (both days inclusive). This is for your information and records. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has declared interim dividend @ 190% i.e. Rs. 19 per share on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company. Dividend would be paid to members whose names appear on the Register of Members and the beneficial owners as per details received from National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited, as on the Record Date i.e. Tuesday, 19th March 2024 which has already been communicated to Exchanges by letter dated 04th March, 2024. The date of payment of interim equity dividend will be Tuesday, the 09th April, 2024. The meeting commenced at 11:00 am and concluded at 11: 20 am. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.03.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Kama Holdings Limited-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine-months ended 31st December 2023. Financial Results Resignation of Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

