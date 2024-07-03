Kama Holdings Ltd Summary

Kama Holdings Limited was formerly incorporated as SRF Polymers Limited on March 28, 2000. The Company name was changed to Kama Holdings Limited from SRF Polymers Limited on April 23, 2010. Controlled by the Arun Bharat Ram family, Kama Holdings also has business interests in education , real estate and investment through three wholly owned subsidiaries: Shri Educare Limited, Kama Realty (Delhi) Limited and SRF Transnational Holdings Limited. Kama Holdings is a Core Investment Company (CIC). SRF Limited is a subsidiary of the Company which is a chemical based multi-business entity engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates. It is widely recognized for R&D capabilities globally, especially in the niche domain of chemicals. SRF Limited is a market leader in most of business segments in India and commands a global presence in most of its businesses. It has operations in 4 countries, India, Thailand, South Africa and Hungary and commercial interests in more than 90 countries. It classifies main businesses as Technical Textiles Business (TTB), Chemicals Business (CB), Packaging Films Business (PFB) and Other Businesses. SRF Polymers Ltd has been created following the demerger of the three businesses-Engineering Plastics,Fishnet Twines and Polyester Films from SRF Ltd with effect from 01 January, 2001. The Engineering Plastics business caters to the Nylon engineering plastics requirements of companies in the automobiles,white goods,electrical goods,telecom cables,textile machinery and electronics sectors.The polyester Films business deals with products that are used by industries like packaging, metalising, cable and hot stamping foils. SRF has set up a new plant to cater to the Polyester Film business at the Export Promotion Zone in Indore,Madhya Pradesh,which has increased the capacity to 25000 Tonnes per annum.In 2010, the Board had approved a Scheme of Arrangement between the Company, Narmada Farms Pvt. Ltd., Bhairav Farms Pvt. Ltd., SRF Polymers Investments Ltd., Srishti Westend Greens Farms Pvt. Ltd., Karm Farms Pvt. Ltd. and KAMA Realty (Delhi) Ltd. and their respective shareholders for demerger of a) real estate businesses of Narmada Farms Pvt. Ltd., Bhairav Farms Pvt. Ltd. and SRF Polymers Investments Ltd. into Srishti Westend Greens Farms Pvt. Ltd., Karm Farms Pvt. Ltd. and KAMA Realty (Delhi) Ltd. respectively; and b) amalgamation of investment businesses of Narmada Farms Pvt. Ltd., Bhairav Farms Pvt. Ltd. and SRF Polymers Investments Ltd comprising mainly of investment holding in shares of SRF Ltd. into the Company. Pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement approved by the Honble Delhi High Court vide the Order dated 24th February, 2011, investment divisions of SRF Polymers Investments Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary, Narmada Farms Private Limited and Bhairav Farms Private Limited were merged with the Company effective from 1 April, 2010.During 2012-13, Company had consolidated its investment in the equity shares of SRF Ltd. and SRF had become a subsidiary of the Company.During the year 2019, a new wholly owned subsidiary by the name SRF Europe Kft was incorporated by SRF Limited to undertake manufacture of packaging films in Hungary.The Company sold 6,00,000 Equity shares of SRF Limited, a subsidiary company in open market. As a result the percentage holding of the Company in SRF Limited decreased from 50.69% to 50.48% in 2023. In 2024, the Company sold 8,00,000 Equity shares of SRF Limited in open market for an aggregate consideration of Rs. 204.16 Crores resulting in profit of Rs. 202.31 crores appx. As a result the percentage holding of the Company in SRF Limited decreased from 50.48% to 50.21%.