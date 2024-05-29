To

The Members Kamadgiri Fashion Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE Ind AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the Ind AS financial statements of Kamadgiri Fashion Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of cash flows and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Ind AS financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 as amended (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, its loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act ("SA"s). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter Paragraph

1. We draw attention to Note No. 44 of the statement which states that Government Grant Receivable of 177 Lakhs under Gujarat Apparel Policy 2017 has been adjusted against respective revenue expenditure. Management has also decided not to avail subsidy from Jan-24 onwards.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

2. We draw attention to Note No. 43 of the statement which states that the Company has sold the Land & Building Situated at C-4/2/2, MIDC, Tarapur, Maharashtra for 891.00 Lakhs having WDV of 406.71 Lacs, thereby recording Profit of 484.29 Lakhs under other income. The sale deed for the same was executed on 6 May 2024 i.e. after the year end date but before the approval of financials, while the consideration was received in full during the year. Hence, as per IND AS 10 "Events after the Reporting Date" the sale is recorded in the year ended as on 31 March 2024 as adjusting events occurring after the reporting date but before approval of financials by Board of Directors.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

3. We draw attention to Note No. 42 of the statement which state that the Company is in the process of selling its Fabric Distribution Divisions and made-to-measure business to Tritoma Fashion Lab Private Limited as a slump sale, based on the Fair Market Value (FMV) as of December 31,2023. The FMV of these businesses as of that date, determined under section 50B of the Income Tax Act, 1961, is 591 Lacs, as assessed by the independent valuer Pradeep Sethia & Associates. Sale is proposed to be completed in current quarter and accordingly the financial impact of transfer and sale of business will be reflected in the Companys books of account in the first quarter of financial year 2024-25. The sale has been approved by shareholders through postal ballet on May 28, 2024.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31,2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to this matter. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matter below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters 1. Carrying value of Trade Receivables How our audit addressed the key audit matter The recoverability of Trade Receivables and the level of provisions for doubtful debts are considered to be a significant risk due to the pervasive nature of these balances to the Financial Statements and the importance of cash collection with reference to the working capital management of the business. Our audit procedures in respect evaluation of receivables included the following: As at March 31,2024, Trade receivables constitutes approximately 28.21% of total assets of the Company. • Tested the ageing of trade receivables and receipts subsequent to the year-end; Expected credit loss involves judgement as it must reflect information about past events, current conditions and forecasts of future conditions, as well as the time value of money. Management has made provision for expected credit loss of 9.74 lacs. • Evaluated Managements assessment of the current financial situation of the major entities whose balances are receivable as the year-end. The company is required to regularly assess the recoverability of its Trade Receivables, Hence it is a key audit matter in our audit of INDAS Financial Statements. • Assessed the companys expected credit loss calculations made in determining the recoverable amount. • Sent and obtained confirmations for major parities possible. • Assessed the design and implementation of key Controls around the monitoring of recoverability. 2. Sale of Land & Building How our audit addressed the key audit matter The Company has sold one of its Land & Building pertaining to Apparel Division, Situated at C-4 MIDC, Tarapur, Maharashtra. The sale deed for the same was executed on 6 May 2024 i.e. after the year end date but before the approval of financials, while the consideration was received in full during the year. Our audit procedures included, among others, the following: Hence, as per IND AS 10 "Events after the Reporting Date" the sale is recorded in the year ended as on 31 March 2024 as adjusting events occurring after the reporting date but before approval of financials by Board of Directors. • Inspecting underlying documentation such as Registered Sale Deed, Stamp Duty Value, MIDC NOC etc. for ensuring that the sale was properly executed with terms as specified in the deed. WDV of Land & Building as on 31 March 2024 amounts to 406.71 Lacs, which is sold for 891.00 Lakhs, hence Profit of 484.29 Lakhs has been recongnised under other income for the year ended 31 March 2024. • Inspecting the key terms and conditions of sale agreement to assess if there were any terms and conditions that may have affected the accounting treatment of the revenue recognition. This matter is considered to be key audit matter given the circumstances of the subsequent events after the year-end. • The accuracy and completeness of sale was verified through recalculating profit on sale of Land & Building, considering their WDV as on 31st March 2024. We have ensured that all accounting and disclosure requirements as per Ind AS 10 - "Events after the Reporting Date" have been complied with. 3. Revenue Recognition & Subsidy Income How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue is an important measure used to evaluate the performance of the company. There is a risk that the revenue is presented for amounts higher than what has been actually generated by the company. Our audit procedures in respect to Revenue Recognition included the following; Consequently We Considered Revenue Recognition To Be A Significant Key Audit Matter. • Inspecting underlying documentation for any book entries which were considered to be material on a sample basis. Also, during the year company has received subsidy from Gujarat Government for Power Tariff Subsidy, Interest Subsidy & Payroll Assistance Subsidy for its Sanjan Plant. • Inspecting the key terms and conditions of agreements with major customers on a sample basis to assess if there were any terms and conditions that may have affected the accounting treatment of the revenue recognition. Hence, proper accounting and disclosure of such subsidy has been considered by us as a Key Audit Matter. • The accuracy and completeness of revenue was verified through Cut-Off testing and Analytical Reviews. • We have reviewed sanction letters received from Gujarat Government and checked the working of experts for recognition of subsidy income. We have ensured that all accounting and disclosure requirements as per Ind AS 20 - Government grants have been complied with.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance Report and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company to express an opinion on the same.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Ind AS Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Ind AS Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Ind AS Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rule issued there under to the extent applicable to the Company.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS Financial Statements. Refer Note 34 to the Ind AS financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced

or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year. Hence, reporting the compliance with section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except for one division i.e. True Value where audit trail is not yet implemented as the same is under testing phase. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with respect of the accounting software.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For DMKH & CO.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number: 116886W

Anant Nyatee

Partner

Membership Number: 447848

UDIN: 24447848BKGZCV7470

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 29, 2024

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Kamadgiri Fashion Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of KAMADGIRI FASHION LIMITED (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Ind AS Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Ind AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For DMKH & CO.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number: 116886W

Anant Nyatee

Partner

Membership Number: 447848

UDIN: 24447848BKGZCV7470

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 29, 2024

Annexure ‘B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 2 under the heading of "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report to the members of Kamadgiri Fashion Limited of even date)

Report on the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, with reference to Ind AS financial statements, issued in terms of Section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") of the Kamadgiri Fashion Limited ("the Company"):

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i. In respect of companys property, plant and equipment:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment (PPE), right of use assets and investment property under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, certain property, plant and equipment, right of use assets and investment property were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the title deeds of all the immovable properties included in property, plant and equipment (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipments (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31,2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year except for goods-in-transit and inventories lying with third parties. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed. Inventories lying with third parties have been confirmed by them as at March 31,2024 and discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed in respect of such confirmations.

(b) As disclosed in Note 19 to the Ind AS financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned cash credit / working capital limits in excess of INR five Crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. On account of the size and nature of the transactions, the quarterly returns / statements filed by the Company does not tally with the books of accounts of the Company, but the management has prepared a reconciliation of the same for the quarter ended as on 31st March, 2024 which is in agreement with the books of accounts of the company.

iii. (a) During the year the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and provided security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 as follows:

(Figures in INR Lakhs)

Particulars Guarantees Loans Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year-to other parties - 121.17 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases- to other parties - 119.95 Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year -Associated Concern - - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Associated Concern - -

(b) During the year, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has granted loans during the year to a company-where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular.

(d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Loans, investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable have been complied with by the Company.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture of the Companys products, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

vii. According to the information and explanation given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount in (In Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 33.49 2018-2019* CIT (Appeals) Gujarat Sales Tax Act, 1969 Sales Tax 31.02 2001-2002, 2002-2003. Commissioner (Appeals) Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, 2002 VAT 815.06 2014- 2015 2015- 2016 Joint Commissioner (Appeals) Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 CST 32.15 2014-2015 Joint Commissioner (Appeals)

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management:

(a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given by the management, we are of the opinion that:

(a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares / fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that:

(a) No fraud / material fraud by the Company or no fraud / material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the cost auditor or secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the Ind AS financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as required under section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(b) The Company has not conducted any Nonbanking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtained a valid Certificate of Registration (COR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year as well as in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 41 to the Ind AS financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Ind AS financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section

(5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) There are no ongoing projects, for which the Company is required to transfer unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the end of the previous financial year, to a Special account within a period of 30 days from the end of the said financial year in compliance with the provisions of Section 135(6) of the Act. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi. The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of Ind AS financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said Clause under this report.

For DMKH & CO.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number: 116886W

Anant Nyatee

Partner

Membership Number: 447848

UDIN: 24447848BKGZCV7470

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 29, 2024