SectorTextiles
Open₹82.97
Prev. Close₹84.66
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.58
Day's High₹86.9
Day's Low₹81.05
52 Week's High₹127.49
52 Week's Low₹61.35
Book Value₹59.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)48.72
P/E29.29
EPS2.89
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.87
5.87
5.87
5.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28.51
29.94
28.11
27.41
Net Worth
34.38
35.81
33.98
33.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
139.91
293.03
330.98
301.22
yoy growth (%)
-52.25
-11.46
9.87
0.32
Raw materials
-86.76
-185.06
-203.09
-178.06
As % of sales
62.01
63.15
61.36
59.11
Employee costs
-21.15
-41.14
-37.04
-33.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-8
-4.88
10.62
4.14
Depreciation
-6.57
-7.22
-4.42
-4.34
Tax paid
2.21
1.45
-4.1
-1.32
Working capital
-4.23
-8.66
10.85
-2.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-52.25
-11.46
9.87
0.32
Op profit growth
-70.46
-52.55
25.86
11.15
EBIT growth
-96.4
-83.41
41.43
9.64
Net profit growth
46.28
-160.75
131.33
48.06
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
280.89
257.32
139.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
280.89
257.32
139.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.98
0.18
3.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pradip Kumar goenka
Independent Director
Rahul Mehta
Independent Director
Aryan Kejriwal
Independent Director
Bindu Shah
Executive Director
TILAK PRADIP PRADIP KUMAR GOENKA
Independent Director
Amit Somani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Siddhant Singh
Independent Director
Neha Agrawal.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd
Summary
Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd (Formerly known Kamadgiri Synthetics Ltd), promoted by P K Goenka and Others, was incorporated as a private limited company in Feb.87. Its unit at Umbergaon, Gujarat, has an installed capacity to manufacture 21 lac mtr pa of synthetic fabrics. KSL commenced production, sales and exports in 1987. The company went public in Nov.93 to part-finance the increase in its existing weaving capacity from 21 lac mtr pa to 29 lac mtr pa by installing state-of-the-art shuttleless weaving machines and to set up a spinning unit with a capacity of 360 tonnes per annum. KFL is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and job work in Textile Industry. The companys product is exported to Egypt, Indonesia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Colombia, Lebanon, U.A.E, Bangladesh, Jordan, Singapore. The company has been granted Export House Status by Government of India, Ministry of Commerce for a period of 3 years from 01.04.96 to 31.03.99.Company took new innovative product mix, design, blended fabric and better product line, maximum utilisation of capacities, cost reduction, economies of scales which will bring in positive change in turnover and profitability of company.Strips Apparels Limited, a subsidiary company was merged with the Company as a part of its expansion plan during the year 2006-2007 and the said Scheme of Amalgamation became effective on 29th June, 2009. As result of amalgamation and exchange ratio approved in the Scheme, the Company issued 17,39,866 equ
Read More
The Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹83 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd is ₹48.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd is 29.29 and 1.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd is ₹61.35 and ₹127.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.71%, 3 Years at 20.65%, 1 Year at -11.21%, 6 Month at 15.97%, 3 Month at -14.48% and 1 Month at -14.48%.
