Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd Share Price

83
(-1.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open82.97
  • Day's High86.9
  • 52 Wk High127.49
  • Prev. Close84.66
  • Day's Low81.05
  • 52 Wk Low 61.35
  • Turnover (lac)0.58
  • P/E29.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value59.27
  • EPS2.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)48.72
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

82.97

Prev. Close

84.66

Turnover(Lac.)

0.58

Day's High

86.9

Day's Low

81.05

52 Week's High

127.49

52 Week's Low

61.35

Book Value

59.27

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

48.72

P/E

29.29

EPS

2.89

Divi. Yield

0

Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd Corporate Action

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.51%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 62.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.87

5.87

5.87

5.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

28.51

29.94

28.11

27.41

Net Worth

34.38

35.81

33.98

33.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

139.91

293.03

330.98

301.22

yoy growth (%)

-52.25

-11.46

9.87

0.32

Raw materials

-86.76

-185.06

-203.09

-178.06

As % of sales

62.01

63.15

61.36

59.11

Employee costs

-21.15

-41.14

-37.04

-33.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-8

-4.88

10.62

4.14

Depreciation

-6.57

-7.22

-4.42

-4.34

Tax paid

2.21

1.45

-4.1

-1.32

Working capital

-4.23

-8.66

10.85

-2.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-52.25

-11.46

9.87

0.32

Op profit growth

-70.46

-52.55

25.86

11.15

EBIT growth

-96.4

-83.41

41.43

9.64

Net profit growth

46.28

-160.75

131.33

48.06

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

280.89

257.32

139.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

280.89

257.32

139.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.98

0.18

3.77

Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pradip Kumar goenka

Independent Director

Rahul Mehta

Independent Director

Aryan Kejriwal

Independent Director

Bindu Shah

Executive Director

TILAK PRADIP PRADIP KUMAR GOENKA

Independent Director

Amit Somani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Siddhant Singh

Independent Director

Neha Agrawal.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd

Summary

Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd (Formerly known Kamadgiri Synthetics Ltd), promoted by P K Goenka and Others, was incorporated as a private limited company in Feb.87. Its unit at Umbergaon, Gujarat, has an installed capacity to manufacture 21 lac mtr pa of synthetic fabrics. KSL commenced production, sales and exports in 1987. The company went public in Nov.93 to part-finance the increase in its existing weaving capacity from 21 lac mtr pa to 29 lac mtr pa by installing state-of-the-art shuttleless weaving machines and to set up a spinning unit with a capacity of 360 tonnes per annum. KFL is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and job work in Textile Industry. The companys product is exported to Egypt, Indonesia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Colombia, Lebanon, U.A.E, Bangladesh, Jordan, Singapore. The company has been granted Export House Status by Government of India, Ministry of Commerce for a period of 3 years from 01.04.96 to 31.03.99.Company took new innovative product mix, design, blended fabric and better product line, maximum utilisation of capacities, cost reduction, economies of scales which will bring in positive change in turnover and profitability of company.Strips Apparels Limited, a subsidiary company was merged with the Company as a part of its expansion plan during the year 2006-2007 and the said Scheme of Amalgamation became effective on 29th June, 2009. As result of amalgamation and exchange ratio approved in the Scheme, the Company issued 17,39,866 equ
Company FAQs

What is the Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd share price today?

The Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹83 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd is ₹48.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd is 29.29 and 1.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd is ₹61.35 and ₹127.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd?

Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.71%, 3 Years at 20.65%, 1 Year at -11.21%, 6 Month at 15.97%, 3 Month at -14.48% and 1 Month at -14.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.51 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 62.45 %

