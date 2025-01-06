Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
139.91
293.03
330.98
301.22
yoy growth (%)
-52.25
-11.46
9.87
0.32
Raw materials
-86.76
-185.06
-203.09
-178.06
As % of sales
62.01
63.15
61.36
59.11
Employee costs
-21.15
-41.14
-37.04
-33.85
As % of sales
15.11
14.03
11.19
11.23
Other costs
-29.08
-56.99
-70.1
-72.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.78
19.44
21.18
24.18
Operating profit
2.9
9.83
20.73
16.47
OPM
2.07
3.35
6.26
5.46
Depreciation
-6.57
-7.22
-4.42
-4.34
Interest expense
-8.1
-7.83
-7.17
-8.43
Other income
3.77
0.34
1.48
0.45
Profit before tax
-8
-4.88
10.62
4.14
Taxes
2.21
1.45
-4.1
-1.32
Tax rate
-27.65
-29.86
-38.67
-32.02
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.78
-3.42
6.51
2.81
Exceptional items
0
-0.53
0
0
Net profit
-5.78
-3.95
6.51
2.81
yoy growth (%)
46.28
-160.75
131.33
48.06
NPM
-4.13
-1.35
1.96
0.93
