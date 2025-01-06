iifl-logo-icon 1
Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

83
(-1.96%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

139.91

293.03

330.98

301.22

yoy growth (%)

-52.25

-11.46

9.87

0.32

Raw materials

-86.76

-185.06

-203.09

-178.06

As % of sales

62.01

63.15

61.36

59.11

Employee costs

-21.15

-41.14

-37.04

-33.85

As % of sales

15.11

14.03

11.19

11.23

Other costs

-29.08

-56.99

-70.1

-72.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.78

19.44

21.18

24.18

Operating profit

2.9

9.83

20.73

16.47

OPM

2.07

3.35

6.26

5.46

Depreciation

-6.57

-7.22

-4.42

-4.34

Interest expense

-8.1

-7.83

-7.17

-8.43

Other income

3.77

0.34

1.48

0.45

Profit before tax

-8

-4.88

10.62

4.14

Taxes

2.21

1.45

-4.1

-1.32

Tax rate

-27.65

-29.86

-38.67

-32.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.78

-3.42

6.51

2.81

Exceptional items

0

-0.53

0

0

Net profit

-5.78

-3.95

6.51

2.81

yoy growth (%)

46.28

-160.75

131.33

48.06

NPM

-4.13

-1.35

1.96

0.93

