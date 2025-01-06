Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-8
-4.88
10.62
4.14
Depreciation
-6.57
-7.22
-4.42
-4.34
Tax paid
2.21
1.45
-4.1
-1.32
Working capital
-4.23
-8.66
10.85
-2.89
Other operating items
Operating
-16.58
-19.32
12.93
-4.42
Capital expenditure
-2.93
25.23
6.08
-18.47
Free cash flow
-19.51
5.9
19.01
-22.89
Equity raised
66.02
71.47
58.51
53.77
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
21.69
12.87
45.95
-5.27
Dividends paid
0
0
1.17
0.88
Net in cash
68.19
90.25
124.65
26.49
