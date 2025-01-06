iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd Cash Flow Statement

83
(-1.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd

Kamadgiri Fash. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-8

-4.88

10.62

4.14

Depreciation

-6.57

-7.22

-4.42

-4.34

Tax paid

2.21

1.45

-4.1

-1.32

Working capital

-4.23

-8.66

10.85

-2.89

Other operating items

Operating

-16.58

-19.32

12.93

-4.42

Capital expenditure

-2.93

25.23

6.08

-18.47

Free cash flow

-19.51

5.9

19.01

-22.89

Equity raised

66.02

71.47

58.51

53.77

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

21.69

12.87

45.95

-5.27

Dividends paid

0

0

1.17

0.88

Net in cash

68.19

90.25

124.65

26.49

Kamadgiri Fash. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.