Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.87
5.87
5.87
5.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28.51
29.94
28.11
27.41
Net Worth
34.38
35.81
33.98
33.28
Minority Interest
Debt
41.74
65.77
74.36
60.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.12
1.59
1.58
1.57
Total Liabilities
77.24
103.17
109.92
95.08
Fixed Assets
18.07
25.66
32.6
35.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.51
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.96
4.06
4.3
4.33
Networking Capital
54.67
70.77
72.39
54.25
Inventories
53.09
57.23
68.8
50.35
Inventory Days
131.35
Sundry Debtors
34.16
49.96
59.65
49.22
Debtor Days
128.4
Other Current Assets
12.36
17.47
11.34
8.74
Sundry Creditors
-28.91
-32.09
-47.35
-29.98
Creditor Days
78.21
Other Current Liabilities
-16.03
-21.8
-20.05
-24.08
Cash
0.53
2.68
0.12
0.51
Total Assets
77.23
103.17
109.92
95.08
