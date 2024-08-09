|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|3 Sep 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|The 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 03rd September, 2024 through Video Conferencing and Other Audio-Visual Means at 11.00 A.M. Outcome of Board meeting Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we are submitting herewith the Annual Report of the Company along with the Notice of AGM for the financial year 2023-24. The same is also available on the website of the Company at https://www.kflindia.com/. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024) Proceeding of 37th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/09/2024)
