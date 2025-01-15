Board Meeting 15 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

KAMADGIRI FASHION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/ Madam This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 15th January 2025 at the registered office of the Company to interalia consider and transact the following businesses: 1. To approve the Un-Audited Financials along with Limited Review Report for the Third Quarter ended 31st December 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015. Kindly take the same on your record and acknowledge the receipt. Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR for Change in Management As per attach Documents (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/01/2025)

Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

KAMADGIRI FASHION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/ Madam This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 09th November 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and transact the following businesses: 1. To approve the Un-Audited Financials along with Limited Review Report for the Second Quarter ended 30th September 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair and with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including at least one Independent Director. The approved results will be sent to you after conclusion of the Board meeting. Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 Dear Sir/Madam, In terms of Regulation 30 read with part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that, in their meeting held today i.e. 09th November, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) along with Limited Review Report as submitted by the statutory auditor of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Narendra Joshi as a Chief Financial Officer Cum Key Managerial Personal of the Company with effect from 09th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

KAMADGIRI FASHION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/ Madam This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 30th July 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and transact the following businesses: 1. To approve the Un-Audited Financials along with Limited Review Report for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015. 2. To fix date place time and approve draft notice for 37th Annual General Meeting of the company. 3. To approve Annual Report along with Director Report for the Financial year ended 31st March 2024. 4. To appoint HD & Associates Practicing Company Secretaries as a Scrutinizer for conducting remote e-voting at 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

KAMADGIRI FASHION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and transact the following businesses: 1. To approve Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and the Financial Year Ended 31st March 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015; 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair with the consent of a majority of the Directors present in the Meeting including include at least one Independent Director. The Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company which is currently closed in pursuance of Companys Insider Trading Code shall remain closed till 48 Hours after the announcement of audited standalone financial results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Approval of Business Transfer Agreement for division of Fabric Distribution of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 15 Apr 2024

Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. To Consider and approve the Valuation report provided by the M/s. Pradeep Sethia & Associates; 2. To approve the Agreement for Business Transfer Arrangement (BTA) based on the above Valuation. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions, if any, intimation be and is hereby given that Board of Directors in their just concluded meeting held on Monday, 22nd April, 2024 have considered and approved the following: 1. The Valuation report submitted by the M/s. Pradeep Sethia & Associates, Registered Valuers, under IBBI Regulations. 2. In principle approved the Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) between our company and M/s. Tritoma Fashion Lab Private Limited for the transfer of the Fabric Distribution Division and Made-To-Measure Business of the Company subject to shareholders approval. 3. Additionally, authorised the issuance of the Postal Ballot Notice seeking approval for the Business Transfer transaction as stated above. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 10.30 A.M and concluded at 01:00 P.M Please take the above on your record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/04/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Apr 2024 5 Apr 2024

KAMADGIRI FASHION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Madam/Sir In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Kamadgiri Fashion Limited is to be held on Thursday April 11 2024 at Mumbai to consider inter alia to the proposal of Business Transfer Agreement and to appointment of a Valuer. Kindly take the above information on record. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions, if any, intimation be and is hereby given that Board of Directors in their just concluded meeting held on Thursday, 11th April, 2024 have approved the following: 1. The proposal for the Business Transfer Arrangement (BTA) for the fabric distribution division, subject to valuation, was considered. 2. Also discussed and considered the appointment of M/s. Pradeep Sethia & Associates as the valuer for the valuation of the above arrangement. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 10.30 A.M and concluded at 12:30 P.M Please take the above on your record. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors Held on 11th April, 2024 Revised outcome of the board meeting held on 11th April, 2024 Revised outcome of the Board Meeting, held on 11th April, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.04.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024