FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

M/s KANCHI KARPOORAM LIMITED

Report on the audit of the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS)

Financial Statement

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements of Kanchi Karpooram Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the Profit (including Other Comprehensive Income), the cash flows and the changes in Equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics, as amended, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics, as amended. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key audit matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matters Principal audit procedures Other bank balances Our audit procedures included: As on 31st March 2024, the Company carries Other bank balances of ?4,745.83 lakhs. The amount of other bank balances have been considered a key audit matter given the relative size of the balance in the financial statements. • We have tested the design and operating effectiveness of controls with regard to maintenance of cash balances, operation of bank accounts and preparation of bank reconciliation statements. • We have verified the confirmations of balances from the banks directly received by us and we have performed alternate audit procedures where direct confirmation could not be obtained.

Other information

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the Ind AS financial statements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of Ind AS financial statements

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

9. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

10. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

11. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

12. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

13. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure B, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

14. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors during the year was in compliance with provisions of Section 197 of Companies Act,2013.

15. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financials statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. There are no pending litigations involving the Company hence disclosure under Rule 11(a) is not applicable.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts on which there were material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared by the Company and paid during the year ending 31st March 2024 is in accordance with Section 123 of Company Act, 2013 to the extent applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit-log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. The audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For P CHANDRASEKAR LLP Chartered Accountants FRN 000580S/S200066 S Raghavendhar Partner Chennai M. No. 244016 May 29, 2024 UDIN: 24244016BKELMA4271

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 15(f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Kanchi Karpooram Limited on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Kanchi Karpooram Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For P CHANDRASEKAR LLP Chartered Accountants FRN 000580S/S200066 S Raghavendhar Partner Chennai M. No. 244016 May 29, 2024 UDIN: 24244016BKELMA4271

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 13 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Kanchi Karpooram Limited on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024 To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a. (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of property, plant and equipment, investment property and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. As explained to us, the property, plant and equipment, investment property and right-of-use assets are physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the documents provided to us, we report that the title deeds of all the immovable properties of land and buildings as disclosed in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a. The Management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification.

b. The Company did not have working capital limits in excess of Rupees five crores in aggregate from banks / or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of the current assets of the Company. Hence reporting under clause ii(b) is not applicable.

iii. a. During the year the Company has made investment in and provided unsecured loans to a Company. The

Company has not provided any guarantee or security to any other company, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Hence, the disclosure under clause iii(a) is as below -

Description Provided during the year Balance outstanding as on March 31, 2024 A. Aggregate amount of loan given to - Subsidiaries NIL 582.88 - Associates NIL NIL - Joint Ventures NIL NIL B. Aggregate amount of loans given to entities other than subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures NIL NIL

b. The Company has not provided guarantees or security to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, the investments made and the loans granted by the Companies are not prejudicial to the interests of the Company.

c. The loans granted by the Company were in the nature of loans repayable on demand. The Company has not demanded such loans during the year. Having regard to the fact that the repayment of principal or payment of interest has not been demanded by the Company, in our opinion the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular in respect of the said loans.

d. There are no overdues in respect of loans or advances in nature of loans granted by the Company.

e. There were no loans or advances in nature of loans that fell due during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(iii) (e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

f. Reporting as required under clause 3(iii) (f) is as below -

Aggregate amount of loans repayable on demand as on March 31, 2024 (Rs. Lakhs) 582.88 Percentage of the above on total loans 100% Aggregate amount of loans granted to promoters and related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 582.88

iv. The Company has not issued any guarantee or security as covered under Section 185 or 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. The loans given by the Company and the Investment made by the Company are in compliance with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedures, we report that:

a) the Company is regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities the undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Customs Duty, Cess, Goods and Service Tax to the appropriate authorities, as applicable. There were no undisputed amounts payable which were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

b) the Company has no disputed dues of Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Sales Tax, Excise Duty, Customs Duty and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited as on 31st March 2024.

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. a. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not obtained any borrowing facility during the year. Hence reporting under clause (ix) is not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. The Company had not obtained any term loans during the year, hence the reporting under clause ix (c) is not applicable to the Company.

d. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company.

e. The Company did not have any associate or joint venture during the year ending 31st March 2024. The Company did not take any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its Subsidiary.

f. The Company did not have any associate or joint venture during the year ending 31st March 2024. The Company has not raised any moneys on pledge of securities held in its subsidiary.

x. a. The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. On an overall examination of the financial statements, we report that the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

b. During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor / secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. There were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv. a. In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b. We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date.

xv. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the director or persons connected with them as referred to in Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013.

xvi. a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company has not conducted any non-banking or housing finance activities.

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of ratios disclosed in the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the meetings of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither given any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due withing one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (i) There are no unspent amounts other than in respect of ongoing projects that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 within a period of six months from the expiry of the financial year, in compliance with Section 135 of the Act. Hence reporting under clause xx(i) is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) The unspent amount in respect of ongoing projects have been transferred to a special account in accordance with sub-section (5) of Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013.