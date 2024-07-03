Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹529.55
Prev. Close₹520.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹52.86
Day's High₹529.55
Day's Low₹480
52 Week's High₹780
52 Week's Low₹348
Book Value₹486.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)213.13
P/E12.78
EPS40.76
Divi. Yield0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.34
4.34
4.34
4.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
194.57
193.72
180.66
151.72
Net Worth
198.91
198.06
185
156.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
184.11
202.88
114.62
58.65
yoy growth (%)
-9.25
77
95.4
3.83
Raw materials
-74.57
-145.01
-77.24
-42.56
As % of sales
40.5
71.47
67.38
72.55
Employee costs
-18.23
-10.84
-4.35
-3.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
82.14
35.17
23.06
4.69
Depreciation
-1.36
-1.26
-0.84
-0.63
Tax paid
-19.45
-9.22
-7.88
-1.66
Working capital
57.45
22.61
12.64
4.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.25
77
95.4
3.83
Op profit growth
122.67
48.12
278.77
124.6
EBIT growth
128.72
47.02
273.87
146.65
Net profit growth
141.61
70.92
400.51
284.1
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
145.64
219.86
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
145.64
219.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
2.74
1.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Suresh Shah
Whole-time Director
Arun V Shah
Chairman & Independent Directo
S Srinivasan.
Whole-time Director
Dipesh S Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Narasimhan Raghu
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
K Venkateswaran
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Pushpa S Jain
Addtnl Independent Director
Rajagopalan Kannan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gopalakrishnan Saranya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Kanchi Karpooram Limited (KKL), a Public Limited Company was incorporated on January 31, 1992. The Company manufactures Camphor, its derivatives, Gum Rosin, Value Added Resins and Fortified Rosin. The Company has its manufacturing Plant at Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu. It set up facilities for manufacture of turpentine oil and gum rosin at Enadur (Kanchipuram district), Tamilnadu. The Company commenced commercial production in Dec.94. It developed technology for manufacture of value added resins from gum rosin, regular production of which commenced in Jan.95. The companys products also find application in industries like tyres, food, pharma, rubber, paints, paper, adhesives, and a number of international traders who deal with a variety of industries.The Company came out with a public issue to part-finance the forward integration project of manufacturing camphor (1000 tpa), dipentene (810 tpa) and sodium acetate (805 tpa) from turpentine oil obtained in the first stage of process.With an ability to constantly meet customer demands, KKLs turnover crossed Rs 1.1 billion in FY 2017-18. During the period 2022-23, Company incorporated a subsidiary Company Kanchi Agro Product Private Limited on April 25, 2022.
The Kanchi Karpooram Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹490.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd is ₹213.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd is 12.78 and 1.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kanchi Karpooram Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd is ₹348 and ₹780 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kanchi Karpooram Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.04%, 3 Years at -13.77%, 1 Year at 22.14%, 6 Month at 11.81%, 3 Month at -25.78% and 1 Month at -13.40%.
