Kanchi Karpooram Ltd Share Price

490.65
(-5.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open529.55
  • Day's High529.55
  • 52 Wk High780
  • Prev. Close520.75
  • Day's Low480
  • 52 Wk Low 348
  • Turnover (lac)52.86
  • P/E12.78
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value486.3
  • EPS40.76
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)213.13
  • Div. Yield0.19
View All Historical Data
Kanchi Karpooram Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

529.55

Prev. Close

520.75

Turnover(Lac.)

52.86

Day's High

529.55

Day's Low

480

52 Week's High

780

52 Week's Low

348

Book Value

486.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

213.13

P/E

12.78

EPS

40.76

Divi. Yield

0.19

Kanchi Karpooram Ltd Corporate Action

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Kanchi Karpooram Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kanchi Karpooram Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.83%

Non-Promoter- 0.15%

Institutions: 0.15%

Non-Institutions: 50.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kanchi Karpooram Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.34

4.34

4.34

4.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

194.57

193.72

180.66

151.72

Net Worth

198.91

198.06

185

156.06

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

184.11

202.88

114.62

58.65

yoy growth (%)

-9.25

77

95.4

3.83

Raw materials

-74.57

-145.01

-77.24

-42.56

As % of sales

40.5

71.47

67.38

72.55

Employee costs

-18.23

-10.84

-4.35

-3.08

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

82.14

35.17

23.06

4.69

Depreciation

-1.36

-1.26

-0.84

-0.63

Tax paid

-19.45

-9.22

-7.88

-1.66

Working capital

57.45

22.61

12.64

4.36

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.25

77

95.4

3.83

Op profit growth

122.67

48.12

278.77

124.6

EBIT growth

128.72

47.02

273.87

146.65

Net profit growth

141.61

70.92

400.51

284.1

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

145.64

219.86

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

145.64

219.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

2.74

1.45

View Annually Results

Kanchi Karpooram Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kanchi Karpooram Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Suresh Shah

Whole-time Director

Arun V Shah

Chairman & Independent Directo

S Srinivasan.

Whole-time Director

Dipesh S Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Narasimhan Raghu

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

K Venkateswaran

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Pushpa S Jain

Addtnl Independent Director

Rajagopalan Kannan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gopalakrishnan Saranya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kanchi Karpooram Ltd

Summary

Kanchi Karpooram Limited (KKL), a Public Limited Company was incorporated on January 31, 1992. The Company manufactures Camphor, its derivatives, Gum Rosin, Value Added Resins and Fortified Rosin. The Company has its manufacturing Plant at Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu. It set up facilities for manufacture of turpentine oil and gum rosin at Enadur (Kanchipuram district), Tamilnadu. The Company commenced commercial production in Dec.94. It developed technology for manufacture of value added resins from gum rosin, regular production of which commenced in Jan.95. The companys products also find application in industries like tyres, food, pharma, rubber, paints, paper, adhesives, and a number of international traders who deal with a variety of industries.The Company came out with a public issue to part-finance the forward integration project of manufacturing camphor (1000 tpa), dipentene (810 tpa) and sodium acetate (805 tpa) from turpentine oil obtained in the first stage of process.With an ability to constantly meet customer demands, KKLs turnover crossed Rs 1.1 billion in FY 2017-18. During the period 2022-23, Company incorporated a subsidiary Company Kanchi Agro Product Private Limited on April 25, 2022.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kanchi Karpooram Ltd share price today?

The Kanchi Karpooram Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹490.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd is ₹213.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd is 12.78 and 1.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kanchi Karpooram Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd is ₹348 and ₹780 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd?

Kanchi Karpooram Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.04%, 3 Years at -13.77%, 1 Year at 22.14%, 6 Month at 11.81%, 3 Month at -25.78% and 1 Month at -13.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kanchi Karpooram Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.83 %
Institutions - 0.16 %
Public - 50.01 %

