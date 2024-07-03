iifl-logo-icon 1
Kanchi Karpooram Ltd Company Summary

459.75
(0.67%)
Jan 14, 2025|10:40:00 AM

Kanchi Karpooram Ltd Summary

Kanchi Karpooram Limited (KKL), a Public Limited Company was incorporated on January 31, 1992. The Company manufactures Camphor, its derivatives, Gum Rosin, Value Added Resins and Fortified Rosin. The Company has its manufacturing Plant at Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu. It set up facilities for manufacture of turpentine oil and gum rosin at Enadur (Kanchipuram district), Tamilnadu. The Company commenced commercial production in Dec.94. It developed technology for manufacture of value added resins from gum rosin, regular production of which commenced in Jan.95. The companys products also find application in industries like tyres, food, pharma, rubber, paints, paper, adhesives, and a number of international traders who deal with a variety of industries.The Company came out with a public issue to part-finance the forward integration project of manufacturing camphor (1000 tpa), dipentene (810 tpa) and sodium acetate (805 tpa) from turpentine oil obtained in the first stage of process.With an ability to constantly meet customer demands, KKLs turnover crossed Rs 1.1 billion in FY 2017-18. During the period 2022-23, Company incorporated a subsidiary Company Kanchi Agro Product Private Limited on April 25, 2022.

