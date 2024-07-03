Kanchi Karpooram Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
46.53
35.72
31.06
30.68
41.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
46.53
35.72
31.06
30.68
41.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.74
0.87
0.74
0.87
0.46
Total Income
47.27
36.59
31.79
31.56
41.99
Total Expenditure
36.8
28.72
27.93
27.98
45.35
PBIDT
10.47
7.87
3.86
3.58
-3.36
Interest
0.07
0.03
0.02
0.02
0.03
PBDT
10.4
7.84
3.84
3.55
-3.38
Depreciation
0.93
0.72
0.68
0.71
0.71
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.31
1.78
0.75
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.16
0.17
0.27
0.84
-0.87
Reported Profit After Tax
7.01
5.18
2.14
2.01
-3.22
Minority Interest After NP
-0.15
-0.13
-0.2
-0.19
-0.16
Net Profit after Minority Interest
7.16
5.31
2.34
2.19
-3.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-0.65
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
7.16
5.31
2.34
2.19
-2.41
EPS (Unit Curr.)
16.49
12.22
5.39
5.05
-7.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.34
4.34
4.34
4.34
4.34
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.5
22.03
12.42
11.66
-8.09
PBDTM(%)
22.35
21.94
12.36
11.57
-8.13
PATM(%)
15.06
14.5
6.88
6.55
-7.75
