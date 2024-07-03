iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kanchi Karpooram Ltd Quarterly Results

506.45
(3.22%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

46.53

35.72

31.06

30.68

41.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

46.53

35.72

31.06

30.68

41.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.74

0.87

0.74

0.87

0.46

Total Income

47.27

36.59

31.79

31.56

41.99

Total Expenditure

36.8

28.72

27.93

27.98

45.35

PBIDT

10.47

7.87

3.86

3.58

-3.36

Interest

0.07

0.03

0.02

0.02

0.03

PBDT

10.4

7.84

3.84

3.55

-3.38

Depreciation

0.93

0.72

0.68

0.71

0.71

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.31

1.78

0.75

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.16

0.17

0.27

0.84

-0.87

Reported Profit After Tax

7.01

5.18

2.14

2.01

-3.22

Minority Interest After NP

-0.15

-0.13

-0.2

-0.19

-0.16

Net Profit after Minority Interest

7.16

5.31

2.34

2.19

-3.06

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-0.65

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

7.16

5.31

2.34

2.19

-2.41

EPS (Unit Curr.)

16.49

12.22

5.39

5.05

-7.05

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.34

4.34

4.34

4.34

4.34

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

22.5

22.03

12.42

11.66

-8.09

PBDTM(%)

22.35

21.94

12.36

11.57

-8.13

PATM(%)

15.06

14.5

6.88

6.55

-7.75

Kanchi Karpooram: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanchi Karpooram Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.