Kanchi Karpooram Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

506.45
(3.22%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

184.11

202.88

114.62

58.65

yoy growth (%)

-9.25

77

95.4

3.83

Raw materials

-74.57

-145.01

-77.24

-42.56

As % of sales

40.5

71.47

67.38

72.55

Employee costs

-18.23

-10.84

-4.35

-3.08

As % of sales

9.9

5.34

3.79

5.25

Other costs

-9.99

-10.51

-8.37

-6.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.43

5.18

7.3

11.09

Operating profit

81.3

36.51

24.64

6.5

OPM

44.15

17.99

21.5

11.09

Depreciation

-1.36

-1.26

-0.84

-0.63

Interest expense

-0.31

-0.87

-1.45

-1.86

Other income

2.51

0.79

0.71

0.68

Profit before tax

82.14

35.17

23.06

4.69

Taxes

-19.45

-9.22

-7.88

-1.66

Tax rate

-23.68

-26.23

-34.19

-35.43

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

62.69

25.94

15.18

3.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

62.69

25.94

15.18

3.03

yoy growth (%)

141.61

70.92

400.51

284.1

NPM

34.05

12.78

13.24

5.17

