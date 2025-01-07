Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
184.11
202.88
114.62
58.65
yoy growth (%)
-9.25
77
95.4
3.83
Raw materials
-74.57
-145.01
-77.24
-42.56
As % of sales
40.5
71.47
67.38
72.55
Employee costs
-18.23
-10.84
-4.35
-3.08
As % of sales
9.9
5.34
3.79
5.25
Other costs
-9.99
-10.51
-8.37
-6.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.43
5.18
7.3
11.09
Operating profit
81.3
36.51
24.64
6.5
OPM
44.15
17.99
21.5
11.09
Depreciation
-1.36
-1.26
-0.84
-0.63
Interest expense
-0.31
-0.87
-1.45
-1.86
Other income
2.51
0.79
0.71
0.68
Profit before tax
82.14
35.17
23.06
4.69
Taxes
-19.45
-9.22
-7.88
-1.66
Tax rate
-23.68
-26.23
-34.19
-35.43
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
62.69
25.94
15.18
3.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
62.69
25.94
15.18
3.03
yoy growth (%)
141.61
70.92
400.51
284.1
NPM
34.05
12.78
13.24
5.17
