Kanchi Karpooram Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.34
4.34
4.34
4.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
194.57
193.72
180.66
151.72
Net Worth
198.91
198.06
185
156.06
Minority Interest
Debt
0.49
0.62
0.97
1.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.2
1.08
0.65
0.69
Total Liabilities
200.6
199.76
186.62
157.82
Fixed Assets
70.24
62.62
89.12
43.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.51
0.26
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.23
0.18
0
0.3
Networking Capital
80.52
115.76
70.88
51.56
Inventories
64.63
75.66
49.29
52.34
Inventory Days
103.76
Sundry Debtors
12.07
17.41
23.71
11.26
Debtor Days
22.32
Other Current Assets
10.44
27.09
5.21
7.2
Sundry Creditors
-1.66
-2.18
-1.65
-6.09
Creditor Days
12.07
Other Current Liabilities
-4.96
-2.22
-5.68
-13.15
Cash
49.11
20.95
26.61
62.67
Total Assets
200.61
199.77
186.61
157.81
