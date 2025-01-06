Kanchi Karpooram Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
82.14
35.17
23.06
4.69
Depreciation
-1.36
-1.26
-0.84
-0.63
Tax paid
-19.45
-9.22
-7.88
-1.66
Working capital
57.45
22.61
12.64
4.36
Other operating items
Operating
118.78
47.29
26.97
6.75
Capital expenditure
17.1
4.01
7.82
3.46
Free cash flow
135.88
51.3
34.79
10.21
Equity raised
177.53
94.26
34.55
18.07
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.03
-20.75
11.78
6.52
Dividends paid
0
0
0.82
0.62
Net in cash
314.45
124.81
81.96
35.43
