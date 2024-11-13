iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kanchi Karpooram Ltd Board Meeting

462
(3.34%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:38:00 AM

Kanchi Karpooram CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Kanchi Karpooram Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Compaay is scheduled on 13th November 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Considered and approved the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 20249 Sep 2024
Mr. S Srinivasan successfully completed two terms of five years each today, after business hours. The Board of Directors in the meeting held on 3rd September 2024, 1. Approved the Boards Report along with the Annexures forming part of the Boards report 2. Approved the Notice to AGM through VC/OAVM to be held on 27th September 2024 at 11:00 AM. The Notice to the AGM will be dispatched in due course. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.09.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Kanchi Karpooram Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting scheduled to be held on 13th August 2024 to: 1. consider and approve inter-alia unaudited financial results ( Standalone & consolidated for the quarter ended 30t June 2024 2. Recommend final dividend if any for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of the Board meeting held on 13th August 2024 Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.00/-(i.e. 10%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. Payment of the same is subject to approval of shareholders in their ensuing 31st annual general meeting to be held on 27th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
Kanchi Karpooram Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at 2:00 PM inter alia to: 1. consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting held on 29th May, 2024- Considered and approved the accounts and audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the FY 2023-24 The Board will discuss about the final dividend and the date of Annual ceneral Meeting in the ensuing Board Meeting and will intimate the stakeholders accordingly Upon the recommendation of the NRC, Mr. Karaikudi Chandrasekaran Radhakrishnan was appointed as the Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive Independent Director in the Board meeting held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) We submit herewith corrected financial results for the quarter ending March, 2024,. as there was a printing error in the figures for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. There is no change in the annual audited standalone and consolidated profit after tax, statement of assets and liabilities and statement of cash flow for the year ending as at March 31, 2024. Consequently, there is no change in the Auditors report thereon. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/06/2024)
Board Meeting10 May 202410 May 2024
Based on the recommendations of the NRC, the Board of Directors in their meeting held at 11:00 AM on 10th May, 2024 approved the appointment of Ms. K Abirami as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 10th May, 2024.
Board Meeting27 Feb 202427 Feb 2024
Appointment of Ms. Saranya Gopalakrishnan as Compliance Officer of the Company
Board Meeting12 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Kanchi Karpooram Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 12th February 2024 to consider inter-alia the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board in their meeting held today have inter alia approved the Unaudited Financial results(Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Kanchi Karpooram: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanchi Karpooram Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.