EGM 28/08/2024 The Board of directors at their meeting held on 5th August, 2024 have decided to call an EGM and approved the Notice for calling the EGM to be held on 28th August 2024 for the shareholders to approve and appoint Mr. Karaikudi Chandrasekaran Radhakrishnan as the Independent director who was appointed as an additional director on 29th May 2024 for a period of 5 years from 29th May 2024 to 28th May 2029. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024) Proceedings of EGM held on 28th August 2024- Appointment of Mr. K C Radhakrishnan as Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) 1st EGM of 2024-25 to transact the business of Appointment of Mr. K C Radhakrishnan as Independent Director through a special resolution. Scrutinizers report states the number of votes cast in favor and against. The special resolution passed with requisite majority. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024) Intimation of the proceedings of the 01/2024-25 Extra ordinary general meeting held on 28th August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)