|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|13 Aug 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|1
|10
|Final
|Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.00/-(i.e. 10%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. Payment of the same is subject to approval of shareholders in their ensuing 31st annual general meeting to be held on 27th September 2024.
