REPORT ON THE STANDALONE Ind AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of KANCO TEA & INDUSTRIES LIMITED, (hereinafter referred to as ‘‘the Company) which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income),the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information for the year ended on that date (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid IndAS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 20l3 ("the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its loss including other comprehensive loss, its cash flow and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the "Code of Ethics" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

Key Audit Matters How Our Audit Addressed The Key Audit Matters Estimation of Useful life of Bearer Plants The carrying value of Bearer Plants as on March 31, 2024 is Rs.1757.91 lakhs Our audit procedures included the following: Estimation of useful life of Bearer Plants requires the management to exercise significant judgement. The changes in natural factors may affect the useful life expectancy of such assets and consequently have an impact on the carrying value of these assets and depreciation expense. • Assessed the managements estimate of useful life of Bearer Plants, for which we (1) evaluated the consistency of estimates with the Companys pattern of economic benefits embodied in such assets and future operating plans including acquisitions and retirements of the Bearer Plants; (2) compared the useful life estimates with those adopted by comparable tea producers, as per available external information; and (3) considered the Companys historical experience. As per Ind AS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment, the management reviews estimated useful life and residual value of Bearer Plants annually and account for changes, where appropriate. > Evaluated the assumptions and critical judgements used by the management and tested the underlying supporting documents / details. This matter is identified as a key audit matter due to significant estimates / judgment involved in estimating useful life for these assets. > Assessed the adequacy of related disclosures in the standalone financial statements. Valuation of biological assets and agriculture produce As required by Ind AS 41 "Agriculture", management estimates the fair value of unplucked tea leaves (biological assets) and plucked tea leaves (agriculture produce) as at the balance sheet date through the use of valuation model and recent transaction prices. As at March 31, 2024, the carrying value of biological assets included under current assets is Rs. 10.58 lakhs. Our audit procedures included the following: > Understood, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls over valuation of biological assets and agriculture produce inventory. > Assessed the significant assumptions used in the valuation model with reference to available market information, on measurement of such estimates. Finished goods produced from agricultural produce are valued at lower of cost (arrived at by adding the cost of conversion to the fair value of agricultural produce) and the net realisable value. > Tested the data inputs used in the fair valuation and compared them with underlying supporting documents. The biological assets are stated at fair value less costs to sell. > Assessed the adequacy of related disclosures in the standalone financial statements for compliance with disclosure requirements Since there is no active market for harvested or unharvested tea leaves, significant judgement is involved in considering key assumptions used in determining average prevalent selling prices of tea leaves, average quality of tea leaves and quantity of unplucked leaves. Accordingly, this matter is identified as a key audit matter.

OTHER INFORMATION

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report but does not include financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance and conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the ether information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITY OF MANAGEMENT FOR THE INDAS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these IndAS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)0) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Government of India, Ministry of Corporate Affairs dated 25th February, 2020 in terms of sub-section 11 of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified therein, refer to Annexure "A"-a statement on the matters specified in the Paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

2. As required by Section143(3)of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) In our opinion, there exists adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure "B" and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of the section 197(16) of the Act, as amended. In our opinion and to the best of our information & according to the explanation given to us, the remuneration paid to the directors by the company is in accordance with the said provision of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements- refer note 37 of the financial statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, :

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall :

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv)(a) and (iv)(b) contain any material mis-statement.

d) The dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

e) Reporting on Audit Trails

Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For NKSJ & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No- 329563E UDIN : 24234454BKCISS5451 Flat No. 1B, 1st Floor, Embassy Building 4, Shakespeare Sarani, (CA Sneha Jain) Kolkata - 700 071 Partner Dated the 30th day of May, 2024 Membership No. 234454

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

REFERREDTO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER THE HEADING"REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE:

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

1. a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including, quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

c) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. We have been informed that no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company except following :-

Description of the Property Gross Carrying Value (Rs. in Lacs) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative of employee Period held indicative range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of the Company also indicate if dispute Land at Bamonpookrie Tea Estate Bearer Plants at Bamonpookrie Tea Estate Building & Water Supply Installation 2440.27 Ryam Commerce & Plantations Limited No The Company is the beneficial owner since 01/03/2007 as per the Business Transfer Agreement executed with Ryam Commerce & Plantations Limited The Company has applied for NOC for execution of conveyance deed on 05/06/2017 and the file is now with Deputy Secretary, Revenue & Disaster Management(s) Department, The Government of Assam, Assam Secretariat, Dispur 555.72 583.97

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year ended 31st March, 2024. Hence the clause 3(i)(d) is not applicable during the year to the Company.

e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2. a) As explained to us, inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

b) Inventory lying with third parties has been confirmed by them as at 31st March, 2024 and no material discrepancies were noticed in respect of such confirmations. No material discrepancy was noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

c) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. Five Crores in aggregate from banks and financial Institution during the year and the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company;

3. The Company has not granted any loan to a body corporate covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee to other entity on behalf of a company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee to others.

c) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clauses 3(iii)(c) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to loans and investments made.

5. The Company has not accepted deposits from the public covered within the meaning of directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and provisions of Sections 73 to Section 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed there under are not applicable;

6. As per information & explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Act and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7. a) According to the records of the company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Cess and Goods & Service Tax to the extent applicable and any other statutory dues have been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the documents and records the disputed statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities are as under:

Serial No Name of Statute Nature of Dues Financial Year to which the matter pertains Amount in Forum where dispute is pending 1. Income Tax Demand 2009-10 1,24,257/- D.C.I.T. Circle 4(1) 2. Income Tax Act, 1961 2016-17 40,41,850/- D.C.I.T. Circle 4(1) 3. 2018-19 1,98,10,390/- D.C.I.T. Circle 4(1)

8. Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given to us, we report that during the year, as reported by the management there were no transactions which were not recorded in the books of account and were liable to be surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9. a) Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any bank during the year. Further, the Company does not have any debentures and loan from financial institution or government.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, no term loans were obtained during the year.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

e) The Company has invested in a wholly owned subsidiary company. The Company does not have any associate or joint venture (as defined under Companies Act, 2013) during the year ended 31 March 2024.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies (as defined under the Act).

10. a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year;

b) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

11. a) Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, no whistleblower complaints have been received by the company during the year.

12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) The reports of the internal auditors for the period under audit of the company was considered by us at the time of conducting statutory audit.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

16. a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us by the management, the Group has no CIC, which is required to be registered with the Reserve Bank of India.

17. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has incurred cash losses in the Financial Year and the Company had not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and as informed by the Board of Directors, in our opinion, material uncertainty does not exist as on the date of the audit report and that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

20. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company is not required to transfer unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act, in view of there being no ongoing projects during the year.

21. This being the Standalone Auditors Report, the clause no. 3 (xxi) of the order relating to reporting on Consolidated Financial Statements for any qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) is not applicable to these financial statements of the company.

For NKSJ & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No- 329563E UDIN : 24234454BKCISS5451 Flat No. 1B, 1st Floor, Embassy Building 4, Shakespeare Sarani, (CA Sneha Jain) Kolkata - 700 071 Partner Dated the 30th day of May, 2024 Membership No. 234454

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH (h) UNDER "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE.)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER CLAUSE (i) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of KANCO TEA & INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India .These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the institute of chartered accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.