Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd Share Price

88.14
(-4.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:53:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open92.9
  • Day's High92.9
  • 52 Wk High107
  • Prev. Close91.99
  • Day's Low88.14
  • 52 Wk Low 62
  • Turnover (lac)0.36
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value98.91
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)45.15
  • Div. Yield0
Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

92.9

Prev. Close

91.99

Turnover(Lac.)

0.36

Day's High

92.9

Day's Low

88.14

52 Week's High

107

52 Week's Low

62

Book Value

98.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

45.15

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 20 Jul, 2023

arrow

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 May, 2024

arrow

Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.34%

Non-Promoter- 0.39%

Institutions: 0.39%

Non-Institutions: 29.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.12

5.12

5.12

5.12

Preference Capital

0

0.4

0.4

0.4

Reserves

38.81

48.08

43.61

26.97

Net Worth

43.93

53.6

49.13

32.49

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

83.45

81.72

59.86

53.08

yoy growth (%)

2.11

36.52

12.77

29.19

Raw materials

-21.95

-18.23

-13.09

-7.61

As % of sales

26.31

22.31

21.88

14.34

Employee costs

-35.6

-30.44

-28.01

-25.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

12.76

10.88

-1.28

0.21

Depreciation

-2.45

-2.29

-2.13

-1.69

Tax paid

-0.46

0.75

1.67

-0.21

Working capital

-1.79

1.98

3.25

-4.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.11

36.52

12.77

29.19

Op profit growth

-55.45

768.91

-37.15

0.76

EBIT growth

5.86

370.48

-27.61

46.58

Net profit growth

23.4

-484.04

-1,50,434.58

-99.8

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

76.52

105.84

83.45

81.72

59.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

76.52

105.84

83.45

81.72

59.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.17

2.53

11.43

1.49

4.53

Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

938.4

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.2

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,517.2

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

1,456.35

51.792,494.6510.590.34117.0887.68

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,461.3

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

A Kanoria

Independent Director

N Nayar

Chairman & Managing Director

Umang Kanoria

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Charulata Kabra

Independent Director

Shruti Swaika

Independent Director

Ravindra Suchanti

Director

Dipankar Samanta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd

Summary

Kanco Tea & Industries Limited, was incorporated in February, 1983. The Company is engaged in plantation, manufacturing and sale of black tea business, only catering to domestic market. The Tea Industry is divided into two segments viz, top quality segment and medium & low segment. The company purchases green leaves from outside suppliers and produces it under a different mark called Lakmijan to protect its own mark Mackeypore. It processes the bought leaves separately from its own leaves. The physical segregation of own tea leaves and bought leaves manufacturing process is clearly visible. The Company is vulnerable to volatility in selling price of tea made from bought leaves.Apart from this, the companys tea estates, Mackeypore and Lakmijan, annually produce about 2 million kilograms of tea. The total area under cultivation is 1136.76 hectares. Both the tea estates are located on the south bank of the River Brahmaputra. This region is known as the Quality Belt region of Assam. The tea processing factory at Mackeypore Tea Estate has an installed processing capacity of 2.5 million kilograms of black tea. The factory machineries are fully upgraded and most of the manufacturing processes are automised.In 2016-17, the Company acquired Bamonpookrie Tea Estate from Ryam Commerce & Plantations Limited through Business Transfer Agreement dated March 29, 2017. The Company created a milestone by acquiring Bamonpookrie Tea Estate in March, 2017. Separate manufacturing line for tea ma
Company FAQs

What is the Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹88.14 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd is ₹45.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd is ₹62 and ₹107 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd?

Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.53%, 3 Years at 4.74%, 1 Year at 14.99%, 6 Month at 21.37%, 3 Month at -4.01% and 1 Month at 2.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.35 %
Institutions - 0.40 %
Public - 29.25 %

