SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹92.9
Prev. Close₹91.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.36
Day's High₹92.9
Day's Low₹88.14
52 Week's High₹107
52 Week's Low₹62
Book Value₹98.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)45.15
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.12
5.12
5.12
5.12
Preference Capital
0
0.4
0.4
0.4
Reserves
38.81
48.08
43.61
26.97
Net Worth
43.93
53.6
49.13
32.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
83.45
81.72
59.86
53.08
yoy growth (%)
2.11
36.52
12.77
29.19
Raw materials
-21.95
-18.23
-13.09
-7.61
As % of sales
26.31
22.31
21.88
14.34
Employee costs
-35.6
-30.44
-28.01
-25.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
12.76
10.88
-1.28
0.21
Depreciation
-2.45
-2.29
-2.13
-1.69
Tax paid
-0.46
0.75
1.67
-0.21
Working capital
-1.79
1.98
3.25
-4.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.11
36.52
12.77
29.19
Op profit growth
-55.45
768.91
-37.15
0.76
EBIT growth
5.86
370.48
-27.61
46.58
Net profit growth
23.4
-484.04
-1,50,434.58
-99.8
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
76.52
105.84
83.45
81.72
59.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
76.52
105.84
83.45
81.72
59.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.17
2.53
11.43
1.49
4.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
938.4
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.2
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,517.2
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
1,456.35
|51.79
|2,494.65
|10.59
|0.34
|117.08
|87.68
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,461.3
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
A Kanoria
Independent Director
N Nayar
Chairman & Managing Director
Umang Kanoria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Charulata Kabra
Independent Director
Shruti Swaika
Independent Director
Ravindra Suchanti
Director
Dipankar Samanta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd
Summary
Kanco Tea & Industries Limited, was incorporated in February, 1983. The Company is engaged in plantation, manufacturing and sale of black tea business, only catering to domestic market. The Tea Industry is divided into two segments viz, top quality segment and medium & low segment. The company purchases green leaves from outside suppliers and produces it under a different mark called Lakmijan to protect its own mark Mackeypore. It processes the bought leaves separately from its own leaves. The physical segregation of own tea leaves and bought leaves manufacturing process is clearly visible. The Company is vulnerable to volatility in selling price of tea made from bought leaves.Apart from this, the companys tea estates, Mackeypore and Lakmijan, annually produce about 2 million kilograms of tea. The total area under cultivation is 1136.76 hectares. Both the tea estates are located on the south bank of the River Brahmaputra. This region is known as the Quality Belt region of Assam. The tea processing factory at Mackeypore Tea Estate has an installed processing capacity of 2.5 million kilograms of black tea. The factory machineries are fully upgraded and most of the manufacturing processes are automised.In 2016-17, the Company acquired Bamonpookrie Tea Estate from Ryam Commerce & Plantations Limited through Business Transfer Agreement dated March 29, 2017. The Company created a milestone by acquiring Bamonpookrie Tea Estate in March, 2017. Separate manufacturing line for tea ma
The Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹88.14 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd is ₹45.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd is ₹62 and ₹107 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.53%, 3 Years at 4.74%, 1 Year at 14.99%, 6 Month at 21.37%, 3 Month at -4.01% and 1 Month at 2.70%.
