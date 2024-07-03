Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
27.48
13.06
3.23
19.48
31.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
27.48
13.06
3.23
19.48
31.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.46
0.64
1.76
-0.37
0.06
Total Income
27.94
13.7
4.99
19.11
31.1
Total Expenditure
20.58
11.14
13.68
21.76
26.75
PBIDT
7.36
2.56
-8.69
-2.65
4.35
Interest
1.26
0.9
-0.17
0.74
0.84
PBDT
6.1
1.66
-8.52
-3.39
3.51
Depreciation
0.68
0.65
0.63
0.7
0.67
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.13
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.02
0.03
0.01
-0.08
0.62
Reported Profit After Tax
5.4
0.98
-9.29
-4.01
2.22
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.4
0.98
-9.29
-4.01
2.22
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.4
0.98
-9.29
-4.01
2.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.54
1.91
-18.13
-7.83
4.33
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.12
5.12
5.12
5.12
5.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.78
19.6
-269.04
-13.6
14.01
PBDTM(%)
22.19
12.71
-263.77
-17.4
11.3
PATM(%)
19.65
7.5
-287.61
-20.58
7.15
