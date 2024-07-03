iifl-logo-icon 1
Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

91.94
(1.03%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

27.48

13.06

3.23

19.48

31.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

27.48

13.06

3.23

19.48

31.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.46

0.64

1.76

-0.37

0.06

Total Income

27.94

13.7

4.99

19.11

31.1

Total Expenditure

20.58

11.14

13.68

21.76

26.75

PBIDT

7.36

2.56

-8.69

-2.65

4.35

Interest

1.26

0.9

-0.17

0.74

0.84

PBDT

6.1

1.66

-8.52

-3.39

3.51

Depreciation

0.68

0.65

0.63

0.7

0.67

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.13

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.02

0.03

0.01

-0.08

0.62

Reported Profit After Tax

5.4

0.98

-9.29

-4.01

2.22

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5.4

0.98

-9.29

-4.01

2.22

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5.4

0.98

-9.29

-4.01

2.22

EPS (Unit Curr.)

10.54

1.91

-18.13

-7.83

4.33

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.12

5.12

5.12

5.12

5.12

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

26.78

19.6

-269.04

-13.6

14.01

PBDTM(%)

22.19

12.71

-263.77

-17.4

11.3

PATM(%)

19.65

7.5

-287.61

-20.58

7.15

Kanco Tea: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd

