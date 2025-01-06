iifl-logo-icon 1
Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd

Kanco Tea FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

12.76

10.88

-1.28

0.21

Depreciation

-2.45

-2.29

-2.13

-1.69

Tax paid

-0.46

0.75

1.67

-0.21

Working capital

-1.79

1.98

3.25

-4.89

Other operating items

Operating

8.05

11.32

1.49

-6.58

Capital expenditure

5.62

4.68

8.83

6.59

Free cash flow

13.67

16

10.32

0

Equity raised

58.28

34.81

43.42

53.93

Investing

4.15

0.17

-8.23

0.76

Financing

6.12

16.8

22.14

19.55

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.51

Net in cash

82.22

67.78

67.65

74.76

