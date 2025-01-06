Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
12.76
10.88
-1.28
0.21
Depreciation
-2.45
-2.29
-2.13
-1.69
Tax paid
-0.46
0.75
1.67
-0.21
Working capital
-1.79
1.98
3.25
-4.89
Other operating items
Operating
8.05
11.32
1.49
-6.58
Capital expenditure
5.62
4.68
8.83
6.59
Free cash flow
13.67
16
10.32
0
Equity raised
58.28
34.81
43.42
53.93
Investing
4.15
0.17
-8.23
0.76
Financing
6.12
16.8
22.14
19.55
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.51
Net in cash
82.22
67.78
67.65
74.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.