Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd Key Ratios

85
(0.11%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:44:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.11

36.52

12.77

29.19

Op profit growth

-55.65

825.73

-42.18

0.78

EBIT growth

3.05

279.04

-12.32

11.07

Net profit growth

-64.08

-980.72

-501.2

-85.14

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.88

20.45

3.01

5.88

EBIT margin

19.64

19.46

7.01

9.01

Net profit margin

4.55

12.95

-2

0.56

RoCE

16.47

16.27

4.34

5.04

RoNW

1.43

4.61

-0.55

0.13

RoA

0.95

2.7

-0.31

0.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

7.42

20.67

-2.35

0.58

Dividend per share

1

1

0

1

Cash EPS

2.63

16.18

-6.52

-2.71

Book value per share

137.42

121.53

102.44

108.26

Valuation ratios

P/E

10.98

2.27

-8.61

143.96

P/CEPS

30.93

2.9

-3.1

-30.71

P/B

0.59

0.38

0.19

0.77

EV/EBIDTA

3.52

3.18

7.82

12.44

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

170.98

Tax payout

-3.54

5.26

-671.37

-45.77

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

5.22

5.64

5.42

4.4

Inventory days

20.05

16.25

20.48

26.88

Creditor days

-16.77

-18.38

-20.74

-21.33

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-5.01

-3.73

-0.93

-1.13

Net debt / equity

0.35

0.54

0.74

0.68

Net debt / op. profit

3.33

2.02

21.72

12.12

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-26.31

-22.31

-21.88

-14.34

Employee costs

-42.66

-37.25

-46.8

-47.85

Other costs

-22.14

-19.97

-28.29

-31.91

