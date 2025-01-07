Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
83.45
81.72
59.86
53.08
yoy growth (%)
2.11
36.52
12.77
29.19
Raw materials
-21.95
-18.23
-13.09
-7.61
As % of sales
26.31
22.31
21.88
14.34
Employee costs
-35.6
-30.44
-28.01
-25.4
As % of sales
42.66
37.25
46.8
47.85
Other costs
-18.28
-15.96
-16.77
-16.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.91
19.53
28.03
31.91
Operating profit
7.6
17.07
1.96
3.12
OPM
9.11
20.89
3.28
5.88
Depreciation
-2.45
-2.29
-2.13
-1.69
Interest expense
-3.27
-4.26
-4.5
-4.23
Other income
10.88
0.36
3.39
3.01
Profit before tax
12.76
10.88
-1.28
0.21
Taxes
-0.46
0.75
1.67
-0.21
Tax rate
-3.65
6.94
-129.65
-99.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.29
11.63
0.38
0
Exceptional items
0
-1.67
-2.97
0
Net profit
12.29
9.96
-2.59
0
yoy growth (%)
23.4
-484.04
-1,50,434.58
-99.8
NPM
14.73
12.19
-4.33
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.