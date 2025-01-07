iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

91
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:06:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

83.45

81.72

59.86

53.08

yoy growth (%)

2.11

36.52

12.77

29.19

Raw materials

-21.95

-18.23

-13.09

-7.61

As % of sales

26.31

22.31

21.88

14.34

Employee costs

-35.6

-30.44

-28.01

-25.4

As % of sales

42.66

37.25

46.8

47.85

Other costs

-18.28

-15.96

-16.77

-16.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.91

19.53

28.03

31.91

Operating profit

7.6

17.07

1.96

3.12

OPM

9.11

20.89

3.28

5.88

Depreciation

-2.45

-2.29

-2.13

-1.69

Interest expense

-3.27

-4.26

-4.5

-4.23

Other income

10.88

0.36

3.39

3.01

Profit before tax

12.76

10.88

-1.28

0.21

Taxes

-0.46

0.75

1.67

-0.21

Tax rate

-3.65

6.94

-129.65

-99.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.29

11.63

0.38

0

Exceptional items

0

-1.67

-2.97

0

Net profit

12.29

9.96

-2.59

0

yoy growth (%)

23.4

-484.04

-1,50,434.58

-99.8

NPM

14.73

12.19

-4.33

0

Kanco Tea : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.