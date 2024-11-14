iifl-logo-icon 1
Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd Board Meeting

86.9
(4.64%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Kanco Tea CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Kanco Tea & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
Kanco Tea & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024) Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202417 May 2024
Kanco Tea & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. Annual audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Recommendation for re-appointment of Statutory Auditors, Reappointment of Secretarial Auditor Appointment of Internal Auditor Reappointment of Cost Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Kanco Tea & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. KANCO TEA & INDUSTRIES LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 14 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results is Re-schedule and to be held on 14 Feb 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/02/2024) Unaudtied standalone and consoidated financial results for the quater ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Kanco Tea: Related News

No Record Found

