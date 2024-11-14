Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Kanco Tea & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

Kanco Tea & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024) Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 17 May 2024

Kanco Tea & Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. Annual audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Recommendation for re-appointment of Statutory Auditors, Reappointment of Secretarial Auditor Appointment of Internal Auditor Reappointment of Cost Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024