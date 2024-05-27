To

The Members of

KANEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Adverse Opinion

1. I have audited the accompanying Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements of KANEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information ("the Standalone Financial Statements").

2. In my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements, because of the omission of the information mentioned in the Basis for Adverse Opinion paragraph, does not give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and does not give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Adverse Opinion

3. I conducted my audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). My responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results section of my report. I am independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to my audit of the financial results under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and I have fulfilled my other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained are sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my adverse opinion as stated in the report.

MSMED ACT COMPLIANCES

I have not been provided with classification of creditors and as per management representation all creditors are other than registered under MSMED Act. Thus in absence of clear audit evidence in this regard I am unable to determine the delay in making payment to MSME entities, liability of interest and compliance on such delayed payments in terms of provisions 6f MSMED Act, if any.

GOING CONCERN:

The Naroda Unit has been inoperative since last many years. Plant and Machinery at Naroda Unit became scrape and sold out as a scrape during last year (as mentioned in audit report of last financial year) Company has no Trading activities/ Manufacturing activities during the year under audit, majority Financial indicators and operating indicators remained negative and to the date of Audit report and in absence of formal developments for financial support there is substantial doubt that it will be able to continue as a going concern even though the books of accounts of the Company has been prepared on the assumption of a Going Concern basis. In this situation, adjustments may be required to the recorded assets amounts at current value and classification of liabilities is required.

National Company Law Tribunal; Ahmedabad Bench has admitted the application of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) in the matter of M/s Ardent Ventures LLP a financial creditor of the company versus M/s Kanel Industries Limited corporate Debtor for the alleged default amounting to Rs. 29,11,77,568/- till 31.07.2021. National Company Law Tribunal; Ahmedabad Bench has admitted the said application and commenced the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ( CIRP) w.e.f. 03rd December, 2021.

The company has not paid Listing Fees for Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Calcuttal stock exchange.

TRADE RECEIVABLE:

Company has not made provision for doubtful Debtors of Rs 291.04 Lacs [Rs 291.04 Lacs ] Which are long outstanding and chances for recovery are very less, as per my opinion, these are bad debts, to that extent, Current Assets have been overstated and current years Losses and accumulated losses have been understated.

DOCUMENTS:

Certain documents, registers, etc. including fixed assets register were seized during the search operations as on 5th October, 2001. Such registers were not made available except fixed assets register prepared by management separately to me for inspections, usual verifications and periodical updation.

OTHER CURRENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:

Though there is no major movement in the other current assets and liabilities, no concreate evidences are produced before me to determine its accuracy and existence. In absence of clear audit evidence in this regard I am unable to determine existence of rights and liability in respect to other current assets accuracy of the amount stated. The company may or may not able to realise the amount as stated in other assets. The liability may or may not exits.

Out of total Inter Corporate Loans as above, the Company has taken total Mortgage Loan of Rs.343 lakhs from M/s Ardent Ventures LLP in earlier years and in current year closing balance at year end is Rs. Rs. 363.1/-. I have not provided any formal Loan Agreement copy except Mortgage Deed which does not contain any repayment terms and interest rate. No interest is provided on such Loans.

Further M/s Ardent Ventures LLP has filed application of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC). In absence of account confirmation, formal documents for loan take over from Adani Enterprise limited and formal explanations from management, I am unable to comment upon non provision of interest, huge differences between balance outstanding, which is pointed out by previous auditor.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in my professional judgment, were of most significance in my audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of my audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming my opinion thereon, and I do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. There are no key audit matters to communicate.

Other Information

5. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and my auditors report thereon.

6. My opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and I do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

7. In connection with my audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, my responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or my knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work I have performed, I conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; I am required to report that fact. I have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

8. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting standards ("Ind AS") specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

9. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

10. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

11. My objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes my opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

12. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, I exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. I also:

12.1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

12.2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) the Act, I am also responsible for expressing my opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

12.3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by themanagement.

12.4. Conclude on the appropriateness of the managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If I conclude that a material uncertainty exists, I am required to draw attention in my auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify my opinion. My conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of my auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

12.5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

13. I communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that I identify during my audit.

14. I also provide those charged with governance with a statement that I have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on my independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

15. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, I determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. I describe these matters in my auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, I determine that a matter should not be communicated in my report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

16. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, I give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

17. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, I report that:

17.1. I have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of my knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of my audit.

17.2. In my opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from my examination of those books except those books for the matters stated in the paragraph 18.8 below, on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 AND mentioned in this report specifically and in basis for adverse opinion paragraph.

17.3. The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of changes in equity and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account except mentioned in this report specifically and in basis for adverse opinion paragraph.

17.4. In my opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements does not comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

17.5. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

17.6. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to my separate Report on internal financials control over financials reporting as per Annexure-2; and

17.7. In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to company has not paid remuneration to its directors during the current year.

17.8. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 17.2 above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 18.8 below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

18. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule

11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me:

18.1. To the extent of management information available with me, the company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements.

18.2. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

18.3. The company had deposited the amount of dividend declared in preceding years with SBS Isanpur Branch and SBS IFC Branch. As per the amendments made in the Companies Act, 2013 the amount of unclaimed dividend has to be transferred to special fund called Investor Protection and Education Fund from the date on which the unclaimed dividend has been transferred to a special bank account. Company has no information about the balance of unclaimed dividend with Bank. In absence of the above information, management is unable to comment about status of unclaimed dividend amount or its transfer to Investor Protection and Education Fund. Since dividend declared in year 1995, 1996, 1997 and 1998 are due from Transfer U/s. 125 of Companies Act, 2013. The company has received several complaints for revalidation of dividend cheques but in absence of bankers cheque and details of unclaimed dividend, management is unable to solve their complaints.

18.4. The management has represented that no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. Based on reasonable audit procedures adopted by me, nothing has come to my notice that such representation contains any material misstatement.

18.5. The management has represented that no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. Based on reasonable audit procedures adopted by me, nothing has come to my notice that such representation contains any material misstatement.

18.6. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to my notice that has caused me to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

18.7. In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, no dividend has been declared and / or paid during the year by the Company.

18.8. Based on my examination which included test checks and information given to me, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which did not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software, hence I am unable to comment on audit trail feature of the said software.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure as referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, I report that:

1. In respect of Fixed Assets:

a. The Company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets. The depreciation is provided at the rate prescribed under Companies Act, 2013. Certain documents, registers, etc. including fixed assets register were seized during the search operations as on 5th October, 2001. Such registers were not made available except fixed assets register prepared by management separately to me for inspections, usual verifications and periodical updation.

b. The Company does not have intangible assets and thus this reporting is not applicable.

c. As per the information and explanations given to me, all the assets have been physically verified by the management during the year and there is a regular program of verification which, in my opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. I have not carried out physical verification of the same, hence unable to comment upon.

d. The title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements are held in the name of the company. I have not carried out physical verification of the documents, hence unable to comment upon.

e. No proceedings were initiated/not pending against the company for holding Benami properties under the "Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules" made there under.

f. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Consequently, the question of my commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets does not arise.

2. In respect of Inventory:

a. Company does not have inventories and thus this reporting clause is not applicable.

b. The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees at any point of time during the year accordingly this clause is not applicable to the company.

3. During the year the company has not made investments in, nor provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, therefore sub-clauses (a) to (f) of this clause is not applicable to the company. Balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances is Rs. 1,51,35,948/- which is doubtful. I have not been provided with detailed contract for examination of terms including terms of repayment and thus I am unable to comment upon details required in sub-clauses (a)) to (f) with respect to terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest, maturity date, steps taken by company to recover the same.

4. In my opinion and according to the information and explanation given to me, the company has complied with the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 for loans, investments, guarantees and security.

5. According to the information and explanation given to me, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public in accordance with the provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Act or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable to the company.

6. According to the information and explanation given to me, the maintenance of cost records under sub-section 1 of section 148 of the Companies Act 2013 is not mandatory to the company.

7. a. According to the information and explanations given to me and on the basis of my examination of the records of the Company, the company is not regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to me there were outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, the details of the same provided hereunder.

b. According to the information and explanations given to me and documents provided to me, except mentioned below otherwise there are no other disputed dues of Goods and Service Tax, income tax, sales tax, duty of excise, service tax and value added tax, duty of customs, duty of Excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

c. The Company is not regularly depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues.

a. The company has not provided for listing fees of Jaipur, Calcutta and Ahmedabad Stock Exchange.

b. The company had deposited the amount of dividend declared in preceding years with SBS Isanpur Branch and SBS IFC Branch. As per the amendments made in the Companies Act, 2013 the amount of unclaimed dividend has to be transferred to special fund called Investor Protection and Education Fund from the date on which the unclaimed dividend has been transferred to a special bank account. Company has no information about the balance of unclaimed dividend with Bank. In absence of the above information, management is unable to comment about status of unclaimed dividend amount or its transfer to Investor Protection and Education Fund. Since dividend declared in year 1995, 1996, 1997 and 1998 are due from Transfer U/s. 125 of Companies Act, 2013. The company has received several complaints for revalidation of dividend cheques but in absence of bankers cheque and details of unclaimed dividend, management is unable to solve their complaints.

d. The details of outstanding disputed dues are as under:

The undisputed dues, as informed by the management, which are outstanding for more than six months as at the Balance Sheet date from the date they became payable were as follows:

(Rs in Lakhs)

No NATURE OF DUE AMOUNT OUTSTANDING For more than 6 months 1 Income Tax 71.76 2 TDS Payable 1.56 3 Sales Tax 16.80 4 FBT tax 0.06 5 Professional Tax 0.34 6 Municipal Tax 6.36

TDS is not deducted during the year under audit and not paid to central government.

In absence of required statutory records to ascertain the total amount relating to Interest thereon, the above amount does not include the interest and penalty portion. In absence of Sales Tax Assessment order/Return copy and non-filing of Sales tax Returns for the F Y 2007-08 to 2012-13 and in absence of required details and documents, I am unable to quantify the statutory liabilities relating to tax as well as of Interest and penalty there on and total statutory liability outstanding at the end of financial year under audit.

Amount due as per demand notice served by the Income Tax department is Rs.136.37 Lacs for the various assessment years previously as disclosed by the management.

Narute of Dues Amount (Rs.) (rupees in lakhs) Forum where dispute is pending Sales Tax 274.63 The Matter is remanded back to Asst. Comm. Of Sales tax. Sales Tax 245.92 Pending with the Appellate tribunal of Sales Tax. Sales Tax 24.30 Appeal Pending with Jt. Commercial Tax Commissioner, Appeal Division-1 Sales Tax 6.14 Appeal pending with Jt. Commercial Tax Commissioner, Appeal Divi.-1 Sales Tax 2.88 Appeal pending with Jt. Commercial Tax Commissioner, Appeal Divi.-1 Municipal Tax 10.95 Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

Assessment Year Order Dt Amount (rupees in lakhs) Forum where dispute is pending 1997-98 14/07/03 245.92 Appeal pending with applet tribunal. 1998-99 16/02/06 274.63 Matter reminded back to Assistant commissioner of sales tax for fresh order 1999-00 31/03/05 24.30 Appeal pending with joint Commercial tax commissioner, Appeal division 1 Ahmedabad 2000-01 08/12/05 6.14 Under reassessment order dtd. 08/12/2005 by commissioner of Sales Tax. Appeal pending with Joint commercial tax commissioner Appeal division 1 Ahmedabad

8. According to the information and explanations given to me, no such transactions were observed which were not recorded in books of accounts but have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under Income Tax Act, 1961 and there is no previously unrecorded income in the books of account of the company.

9. According to the information and explanations given to me, I am of the opinion that:

a. I have not been provided any documents in relation to loan and advances accepted by the company and hence I am unable to comment whether any loan fall due for repayment during the year. As per management representation the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Company has not recorded interest expenses in relation to loan outstanding during the year.

b. The company has defaulted in repayment of any outstanding loans or other borrowing to lender. The company has defaulted in repayment of Dues of M/s Ardent Ventures LLP of Rs 343 Lakhs. The balance of outstanding loan as on 31st March 2024 is Rs. Rs. 363.1/- lakhs. The LLP firm has filed application of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) Difference in balance outstanding is not reconciled in absence of relevant documents and explanations from the management.

c. The company has not availed any term loan therefore question of application of term loan does not arise.

d. The company has not raised any short-term fund therefore question of utilisation of short-term fund does not arise.

e. The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, Joint Venture, Associates Companies.

f. The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, Joint Venture, Associates Companies.

10. a. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence question of application of fund does not arise.

b. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence question of application of fund does not arise.

11. a. According to the information and explanations given to me, no material fraud by the

Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during year.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by me in Form ADT4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. As represented to me by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. According to the information and explanations given to me and based on my examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. Where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

15. According to the information and explanations given to me, in my opinion during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions of section 192 of the companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16. In my opinion and based on my examination, though the company is required to have an internal audit system under section 138 of the Act, it does not have the same.

Internal audit under section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 is applicable. However, I have not been provided with audit report of Internal Auditor, and thus I have not considered Internal auditors report.

17. a. The Company has incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

b. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and I have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

c. As represented to me by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year accordingly this clause is not applicable to the company.

19. According to the information and explanations given to me and on the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, my knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, I am of the opinion that there exits material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report, and I am also of the opinion that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existed at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

I, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. I further state that my reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and I neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. Provisions of section 135 (1) of Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company accordingly this clause is not applicable to the company.

21. Contingent liabilities not provided for in the books of accounts are as under:

The company has a various matter for different assessment year and pending with different forum of sales tax authority. Total demand of Rs. 553.87 lacs for which the appeals are pending at various forum of sales tax department as details given below.

Assessment Year Order Dt Amount (rupees in lakhs) Forum where dispute is pending 1997-98 14/07/03 245.92 Appeal pending with applet tribunal. 1998-99 16/02/06 274.63 Matter reminded back to Assistant commissioner of sales tax for fresh order 1999-00 31/03/05 24.30 Appeal pending with joint Commercial tax commissioner, Appeal division 1 Ahmedabad 2000-01 08/12/05 6.14 Under reassessment order dtd. 08/12/2005 by commissioner of Sales Tax. Appeal pending with Joint commercial tax commissioner Appeal division 1 Ahmedabad

The company has received demand notices from sales tax department for Meda -Adraj unit [which has already been sold out in previous year] for which original assessment orders are not made available by the sales tax department. Company is demanding original assessment order in support to demand notices and since this liability relates to unit which have been sold-out by the company, company has not provided for such liability in books of accounts. Details of demand notices served are as under.

Year Principal Tax Penalty 45 (6) Penalty 45 (2) Interest 47 (14) K Short Payments Amount paid Amount payable Total as per notice A B C D E F G=A-F 1995-96 07.02 00.00 00.00 00.00 00.00 00.00 07.02 07.02 1996-97 87.78 35.93 00.12 00.57 43.10 27.92 59.87 139.59 1997-98 00.02 00.01 00.00 00.03 00.00 00.00 00.02 00.05 2001-02 90.24 81.22 00.00 60.04 00.00 00.00 90.24 231.50 2002-03 73.05 43.85 00.00 39.44 00.00 00.00 73.05 156.34 2001-02 00.00 00.00 00.00 00.00 00.00 00.00 00.00 00.00 2002-03 83.25 49.95 00.00 44.95 00.00 00.00 83.25 178.15

Liabilities on account of Suspension of Trading activities on Stock Exchange cannot be quantified.

22. The company is not a holding company and also not required to prepare consolidated Standalone Financial Statements as per the provisions of the Act accordingly this clause is not applicable to the company.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

I have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of KANEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March, 2024 in conjunction with my audit of the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

My responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on my audit. I conducted my audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that I comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

My audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. My audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Adverse Opinion

In my opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, does not have adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Basis of Opinion

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting in context with dispositions of the assets of the company and fair recording of transaction with respect to inventories and recoverability of debtors and repayment of creditor is not accurate. Further, I have not been provided with the copy of internal auditors report, thus unable to comment upon the same. (For more details refer basis of adverse opinion paragraph of audit report).