Kanel Industries Ltd Share Price

2.25
(4.65%)
Nov 18, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.25
  • Day's High2.25
  • 52 Wk High2.25
  • Prev. Close2.15
  • Day's Low2.25
  • 52 Wk Low 1.14
  • Turnover (lac)0.97
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-4
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.14
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kanel Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

2.25

Prev. Close

2.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0.97

Day's High

2.25

Day's Low

2.25

52 Week's High

2.25

52 Week's Low

1.14

Book Value

-4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.14

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kanel Industries Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Kanel Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Kanel Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:50 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.07%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kanel Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.41

18.41

18.41

18.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-25.78

-25.51

-25.33

-25.35

Net Worth

-7.37

-7.1

-6.92

-6.94

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.08

0.04

61.72

66.13

yoy growth (%)

105.9

-99.93

-6.67

158.77

Raw materials

-0.07

-0.03

-61.61

-66.05

As % of sales

90.1

98.89

99.82

99.86

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.01

-0.03

-0.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.16

-0.2

-0.09

-1.61

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.07

-0.07

-0.08

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

0.66

0.47

-4.42

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

105.9

-99.93

-6.67

158.77

Op profit growth

-20.72

186.25

-96.61

1,179

EBIT growth

-18.18

127.71

-94.34

714.04

Net profit growth

-15.83

127.9

-94.34

707.76

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Kanel Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,455.85

105.092,87,090.91627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

783.1

58.7627,679.8672.160.82658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

791.35

243.6417,813.2723.010.18249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

207.6

15.0416,362.54618.082.9612,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

76.77

89.6611,70038.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kanel Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Keyoor Madhusudan Bakshi

Director

Kamini Bakshi

Director

Harshit Maulinbhai Kachchhi Director

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kanel Industries Ltd

Summary

Summary

Kanel Industries Ltd. (formerly known as Kanel Oil & Export Industries Ltd). promoted by a Group of Traders, was incorporated on 29 January, 1992 in Gujarat. The company has set up a 100% export-oriented integrated castor seed processing complex at Ganeshpura (Sabarkantha district), Gujarat, where it manufactures castor oil (28,200 tpa) and castor de-oiled cakes (30,600 tpa). The Company is engaged in the business of trading of various edible oils.The companys products find application in the pharmaceutical, chemical, cosmetic, plastic and rubber industries. It sells its products all over India through its marketing branch offices in major cities. It does not have any marketing tie-ups with agencies abroad, nevertheless, the promoters are hopeful of creating an export base in the US, Czechoslovakia, Korea, Japan and other countries.Daring the year 1998, the company started the commercial production of its new fully automatic, modern Castor Seed crushing plant at Mehsana.
Company FAQs

What is the Kanel Industries Ltd share price today?

The Kanel Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kanel Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kanel Industries Ltd is ₹4.14 Cr. as of 18 Nov ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kanel Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kanel Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.56 as of 18 Nov ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kanel Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kanel Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kanel Industries Ltd is ₹1.14 and ₹2.25 as of 18 Nov ‘24

What is the CAGR of Kanel Industries Ltd?

Kanel Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.26%, 3 Years at -16.18%, 1 Year at 57.34%, 6 Month at 55.17%, 3 Month at 59.57% and 1 Month at 20.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kanel Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kanel Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.07 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.92 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanel Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

