SectorTrading
Open₹2.25
Prev. Close₹2.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.97
Day's High₹2.25
Day's Low₹2.25
52 Week's High₹2.25
52 Week's Low₹1.14
Book Value₹-4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.14
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.41
18.41
18.41
18.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-25.78
-25.51
-25.33
-25.35
Net Worth
-7.37
-7.1
-6.92
-6.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.08
0.04
61.72
66.13
yoy growth (%)
105.9
-99.93
-6.67
158.77
Raw materials
-0.07
-0.03
-61.61
-66.05
As % of sales
90.1
98.89
99.82
99.86
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
-0.03
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.16
-0.2
-0.09
-1.61
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.07
-0.07
-0.08
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
0.66
0.47
-4.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
105.9
-99.93
-6.67
158.77
Op profit growth
-20.72
186.25
-96.61
1,179
EBIT growth
-18.18
127.71
-94.34
714.04
Net profit growth
-15.83
127.9
-94.34
707.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,455.85
|105.09
|2,87,090.91
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
783.1
|58.76
|27,679.86
|72.16
|0.82
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
791.35
|243.64
|17,813.27
|23.01
|0.18
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
207.6
|15.04
|16,362.54
|618.08
|2.96
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
76.77
|89.66
|11,700
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Keyoor Madhusudan Bakshi
Director
Kamini Bakshi
Director
Harshit Maulinbhai Kachchhi Director
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kanel Industries Ltd
Summary
Kanel Industries Ltd. (formerly known as Kanel Oil & Export Industries Ltd). promoted by a Group of Traders, was incorporated on 29 January, 1992 in Gujarat. The company has set up a 100% export-oriented integrated castor seed processing complex at Ganeshpura (Sabarkantha district), Gujarat, where it manufactures castor oil (28,200 tpa) and castor de-oiled cakes (30,600 tpa). The Company is engaged in the business of trading of various edible oils.The companys products find application in the pharmaceutical, chemical, cosmetic, plastic and rubber industries. It sells its products all over India through its marketing branch offices in major cities. It does not have any marketing tie-ups with agencies abroad, nevertheless, the promoters are hopeful of creating an export base in the US, Czechoslovakia, Korea, Japan and other countries.Daring the year 1998, the company started the commercial production of its new fully automatic, modern Castor Seed crushing plant at Mehsana.
Read More
The Kanel Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kanel Industries Ltd is ₹4.14 Cr. as of 18 Nov ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Kanel Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.56 as of 18 Nov ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kanel Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kanel Industries Ltd is ₹1.14 and ₹2.25 as of 18 Nov ‘24
Kanel Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.26%, 3 Years at -16.18%, 1 Year at 57.34%, 6 Month at 55.17%, 3 Month at 59.57% and 1 Month at 20.32%.
