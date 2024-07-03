Kanel Industries Ltd Summary

Kanel Industries Ltd. (formerly known as Kanel Oil & Export Industries Ltd). promoted by a Group of Traders, was incorporated on 29 January, 1992 in Gujarat. The company has set up a 100% export-oriented integrated castor seed processing complex at Ganeshpura (Sabarkantha district), Gujarat, where it manufactures castor oil (28,200 tpa) and castor de-oiled cakes (30,600 tpa). The Company is engaged in the business of trading of various edible oils.The companys products find application in the pharmaceutical, chemical, cosmetic, plastic and rubber industries. It sells its products all over India through its marketing branch offices in major cities. It does not have any marketing tie-ups with agencies abroad, nevertheless, the promoters are hopeful of creating an export base in the US, Czechoslovakia, Korea, Japan and other countries.Daring the year 1998, the company started the commercial production of its new fully automatic, modern Castor Seed crushing plant at Mehsana.