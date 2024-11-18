Kanel Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.41
18.41
18.41
18.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-25.78
-25.51
-25.33
-25.35
Net Worth
-7.37
-7.1
-6.92
-6.94
Minority Interest
Debt
10.67
10.61
10.67
9.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.3
3.51
3.75
2.69
Fixed Assets
0.55
0.57
0.6
0.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.74
2.93
2.94
2.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0.03
Inventory Days
132.02
Sundry Debtors
2.91
2.91
0
2.48
Debtor Days
10,913.95
Other Current Assets
1.8
1.8
4.7
8.84
Sundry Creditors
-1.1
-0.91
0
-8.14
Creditor Days
35,822.41
Other Current Liabilities
-0.87
-0.87
-1.76
-1.16
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.21
0.01
Total Assets
3.3
3.51
3.75
2.68
