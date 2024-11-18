iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kanel Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

2.25
(4.65%)
Nov 18, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanel Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.41

18.41

18.41

18.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-25.78

-25.51

-25.33

-25.35

Net Worth

-7.37

-7.1

-6.92

-6.94

Minority Interest

Debt

10.67

10.61

10.67

9.63

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.3

3.51

3.75

2.69

Fixed Assets

0.55

0.57

0.6

0.62

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.74

2.93

2.94

2.05

Inventories

0

0

0

0.03

Inventory Days

132.02

Sundry Debtors

2.91

2.91

0

2.48

Debtor Days

10,913.95

Other Current Assets

1.8

1.8

4.7

8.84

Sundry Creditors

-1.1

-0.91

0

-8.14

Creditor Days

35,822.41

Other Current Liabilities

-0.87

-0.87

-1.76

-1.16

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.21

0.01

Total Assets

3.3

3.51

3.75

2.68

Kanel Indust. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanel Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.