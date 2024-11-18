iifl-logo-icon 1
Kanel Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.25
(4.65%)
Nov 18, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.08

0.04

61.72

66.13

yoy growth (%)

105.9

-99.93

-6.67

158.77

Raw materials

-0.07

-0.03

-61.61

-66.05

As % of sales

90.1

98.89

99.82

99.86

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.01

-0.03

-0.02

As % of sales

28.93

29.79

0.05

0.04

Other costs

-0.1

-0.13

-0.12

-1.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

122.8

339.76

0.2

2.4

Operating profit

-0.11

-0.14

-0.05

-1.53

OPM

-141.84

-368.44

-0.08

-2.31

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.07

-0.07

-0.08

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.01

0.01

0.03

0

Profit before tax

-0.16

-0.2

-0.09

-1.61

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.16

-0.2

-0.09

-1.61

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.17

-0.2

-0.09

-1.61

yoy growth (%)

-15.83

127.9

-94.34

707.76

NPM

-210.83

-515.8

-0.14

-2.43

