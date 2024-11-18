Kanel Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.16
-0.2
-0.09
-1.61
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.07
-0.07
-0.08
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
0.66
0.47
-4.42
Other operating items
Operating
-0.24
0.38
0.3
-6.11
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.24
0.38
0.3
-6.11
Equity raised
-50.34
-49.53
-48.95
-45.73
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
12.39
11.21
8.29
6.33
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-38.19
-37.94
-40.36
-45.52
