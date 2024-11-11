Kanel Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject please take note that the undersigned has taken over the charge as Resolution Professional of Kanel Industries Limited as per the Order dated 3rd December 2021 passed by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal Ahmedabad Bench. This is to inform you that finalization of the standalone audited financial statements for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 are under preparation and the same are expected to be available on Monday 27th May 2024. I will submit the said audited financial statements for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 as soon as the same are received by me. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with the Audit Report on the said Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company. We hereby declare that Pursuant to the SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated May 27, 2016, there is unmodified opinion with respect to the Annual Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024. Read less.. Approval of Audited Financial Result of the Company for quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)