|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Board meeting for Considered and Approved Financial Result for Quatre ended 30.09.2024 and Shifting of Registered office with in Same city (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Aug 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|Kanel Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting for Submission of Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Approval of unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|Kanel Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject please take note that the undersigned has taken over the charge as Resolution Professional of Kanel Industries Limited as per the Order dated 3rd December 2021 passed by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal Ahmedabad Bench. This is to inform you that finalization of the standalone audited financial statements for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 are under preparation and the same are expected to be available on Monday 27th May 2024. I will submit the said audited financial statements for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 as soon as the same are received by me. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with the Audit Report on the said Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company. We hereby declare that Pursuant to the SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated May 27, 2016, there is unmodified opinion with respect to the Annual Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024. Read less.. Approval of Audited Financial Result of the Company for quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|Kanel Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject please take note that the undersigned has taken over the charge as Resolution Professional of Kanel Industries Limited as per the Order dated 3rd December 2021 passed by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal Ahmedabad Bench. This is to inform you that finalization of the standalone unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 are under preparation and the same are expected to be available on Tuesday 30th January 2024. The said unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 will be submitted as soon as the same are received by us. Please consider the same and take it on your records.
