iifl-logo

Kanishk Aluminium India Ltd Balance Sheet

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanishk Aluminium India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

5.9

4.9

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

7.63

1.11

Net Worth

13.53

6.01

Minority Interest

Debt

20.85

26.44

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.93

0.73

Total Liabilities

35.31

33.18

Fixed Assets

15.41

14.75

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0.01

Networking Capital

19.78

18.4

Inventories

16.6

15.38

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

8.54

4.87

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.45

2.09

Sundry Creditors

-5.44

-3.27

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.37

-0.67

Cash

0.08

0.03

Total Assets

35.29

33.19

Kanishk Aluminium India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanishk Aluminium India Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.