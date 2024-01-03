Kanishk Aluminium India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
5.9
4.9
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
7.63
1.11
Net Worth
13.53
6.01
Minority Interest
Debt
20.85
26.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.93
0.73
Total Liabilities
35.31
33.18
Fixed Assets
15.41
14.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.01
Networking Capital
19.78
18.4
Inventories
16.6
15.38
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
8.54
4.87
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.45
2.09
Sundry Creditors
-5.44
-3.27
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.37
-0.67
Cash
0.08
0.03
Total Assets
35.29
33.19
