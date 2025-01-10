To the Members of Kanishk Steel Industries Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Kanishk Steel Industries Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Financial Statements:

Key audit matters How the matter was addressed in our audit Allowance for credit losses for trade receivables Our audit procedures included the following: In determination of allowance for expected credit loss, managements judgement involves consideration of ageing status, historical payment records, evaluation of litigations, the likelihood of collection based on the terms of the contract and the credit information of its customers. We tested the design and operative effectiveness of managements key internal controls over allowance for credit losses. We assessed the completeness and accuracy of the information used in the estimation of probability of default and tested historical payment records, correspondence with customers, credit related information and subsequent collection of the customers balances. We considered this as key audit matter due to the materiality of the amounts and significant estimates and judgements as stated above. We assessed the allowance for expected credit loss made by management and performed analysis of ageing of receivables, tested the mathematical accuracy and Computation of the allowance for credit losses. Principal audit procedure performed: Revenue recognition (Refer Note 25 to financial statements of the Company) Focusing on the Companys revenue recognition for compliance with Ind AS; Revenue is one of the key profit drivers and is therefore susceptible to misstatement. Cut-off is the key assertion insofar as revenue recognition is concerned, since an inappropriate cut-off can result in material misstatement of results for the year. Testing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys controls on recording revenue; Performing Substantive testing for cut-off with verification of contractual terms of invoices, dispatch/deliveries receipts, Inventory reconciliations and circularization of receivable balances and analytical review procedures. Our test of details focused on cut-off samples to verify that only revenue pertaining to current year is recognized based on terms and conditions set out in sales contracts and delivery documents.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Business Responsibility Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Directors report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If based on the work we have performed on the other information we have obtained prior to the date of auditors report, we conclude that there is material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

When we read the Directors report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements and those charged with governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit or loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Financial statements :

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for explaining our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended); c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the cash flow statement and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Rules.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company with reference these financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our report as per “Annexure B” to this report. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal control with reference to financial statements.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note 34 to the financial statements

ii. the Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Ind AS, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024;

iv. a) The Management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“ultimate beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b), contain any material misstatement.

v. During the year the Company has not paid or declared dividend, accordingly compliance of provisions of section 123 are not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used Tally Prime (accounting software) for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated for all relevant transactions recorded in the Tally Prime for the period from February 08, 2023. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software

vii. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Chaturvedi & Partners Chartered Accountants FRN 307068E M Maheswari, ACA, Partner M. No. 241814 UDIN. 24241814BKCUGF5083

Date : 28-05-2024 Place : Chennai

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Kanishk Steel Industries Limited, on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

With reference to Annexure A referred in paragraph 1 in Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company does not have any intangible assets. Therefore, Clause (i)(a)(B) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has a regular program of physically verifying all the Property, Plant and Equipment at its plants / offices in a phased manner over a period of three years, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies as compared to book records were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records examined by us and based on examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed/ conveyance deed provided to us, we report that title deed of free hold land are held in the name of the company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable property of land that have been taken on lease and disclosed as property plant and equipment in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the company where the company is lessee in the agreement.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As informed, the inventories of the Company except for materials in transit have been physically verified at reasonable intervals by the management during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and no material discrepancies were noticed.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clauses 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect of loans and investments made and providing guarantees and securities as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rule, 2014 as amended would apply. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (v) is not applicable to the company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub- section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of Companys products and services and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues outstanding in respect of income-tax, sales tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value added tax on account of any dispute, are as follows:

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) On the basis of verification of records, on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender

(b) The Company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender / Government Authority.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not utilized funds raised on short-term basis for long-term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company does not hold any investment in any subsidiary, associate or joint venture (as defined under Companies Act, 2013) during the year ended March 31, 2024. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) is not applicable.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans during the year and therefore clause 3(xa) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) Based Upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xb) of the Order are not applicable.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 188 and 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him covered under section 192 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve to Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi) (d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not incurred cash losses during the current and immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 42 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of current assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has during the year spent the amount of Corporate Social Responsibility as required under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records, the company does not have any ongoing projects. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The Company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements. Hence reporting under Clause 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For Chaturvedi & Partners Chartered Accountants FRN 307068E

M Maheswari, ACA Partner M. No. 241814 UDIN. 24241814BKCUGF5083

Date : 28-05-2024 Place : Chennai

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Kanishk

Steel Industries Limited, on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”)

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (IFCoFR) of Kanishk Steel Industries Limited (the “Company”) as of that date in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys IFCoFR with reference to these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of IFCoFR and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate IFCoFR with reference to these financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the IFCoFR with reference to these financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of IFCoFR included obtaining an understanding of IFCoFR, with reference to these financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a

basis for our audit opinion on the Companys IFCoFR with reference to these financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to these

financial statements

A Companys IFCoFR with reference to these financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys IFCoFR with reference to these financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to

these financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of IFCoFR with reference to these financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the IFCoFR with reference to these Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that IFCoFR with reference to these financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For Chaturvedi & Partners Chartered Accountants FRN 307068E

M Maheswari, ACA Partner M. No. 241814 UDIN. 24241814BKCUGF5083