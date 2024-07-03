iifl-logo-icon 1
Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd Share Price

33.68
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  Open34.21
  Day's High35.8
  52 Wk High51
  Prev. Close35.45
  Day's Low33.68
  52 Wk Low 25.64
  Turnover (lac)0.83
  P/E0
  Face Value10
  Book Value33.52
  EPS0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)95.79
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

34.21

Prev. Close

35.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0.83

Day's High

35.8

Day's Low

33.68

52 Week's High

51

52 Week's Low

25.64

Book Value

33.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

95.79

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.07%

Foreign: 14.06%

Indian: 53.61%

Non-Promoter- 32.31%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

28.47

28.47

28.47

28.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

69.03

66.38

56.8

30.61

Net Worth

97.5

94.85

85.27

59.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

245.29

255.75

234.74

229.03

yoy growth (%)

-4.08

8.95

2.49

-15.98

Raw materials

-195.68

-217.52

-191.11

-189.36

As % of sales

79.77

85.05

81.41

82.67

Employee costs

-3.95

-2.96

-1.48

-1.52

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.32

1.68

2.67

1.48

Depreciation

-0.82

-0.83

-0.9

-1.45

Tax paid

-0.64

0.34

-1.09

-1

Working capital

-12.9

12.06

-4.65

-2.95

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.08

8.95

2.49

-15.98

Op profit growth

5,255.29

-105.13

-1,113.59

-166.34

EBIT growth

141.74

-36.61

9.03

-50.37

Net profit growth

180.26

28.33

230.24

-89.89

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

272.61

303.8

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

272.61

303.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

10.52

1.37

Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vishal Keyal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

R Ramesh

Whole Time Director & CFO

Ashok Bohra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sheril Theodore

Non Executive Director

Seshadari M Nagarajan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hena Singh

Independent Director

Munuswamy Sathiyamoorthy

Independent Director

Manju Meenakshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd

Summary

Kanishk Steel Industries Limited is the largest steel manufacturer in South India since 1989 having of its Furnace Unit and Rolling Mill to produce various front-line Rolled Steel products. The products of the Company under the brand of KANISHK STEELS continue to deserve for Quality, Price and Delivery in the Indian Steel Market. The Company is presently engaged in the manufacture and supply of Iron and Steel Products. Promoted by the Gupta Bros. in 1989 as a Private Limited Company, the Company has an installed capacity of 50,000 tpa to manufacture various steel products like tors, rounds, squares and profiles and structurals like channels, joints, I-beams, etc. It became a public limited company in Apr.92 and entered the capital market in Nov.92 to fund its expansion programme. The company has embarked on an eco-friendly process of power generation through wind mills, by installing a 6-MW wind power project and has already started generating 4 MW. To augment resources for this project, it offered a (1:1) rights issue of FCDs, aggregating Rs 25 cr. The issue was also instrumental in increasing the capacity of the steel re-rolling mill from 50,000 tpa to 66,000 tpa. A sizeable portion of its production is through conversion contracts with Indian Iron & Steel Company, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam and other producers of semis. The company has expanded and diversifed its activities at a cost of Rs 400-cr integrated steel project (cap.: 3 lac tpa of steel billets) a technical assistance
Company FAQs

What is the Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd share price today?

The Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33.68 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd is ₹95.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd is ₹25.64 and ₹51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd?

Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.40%, 3 Years at 0.96%, 1 Year at 2.66%, 6 Month at 26.70%, 3 Month at -3.67% and 1 Month at 8.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.69 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.31 %

