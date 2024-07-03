Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹34.21
Prev. Close₹35.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.83
Day's High₹35.8
Day's Low₹33.68
52 Week's High₹51
52 Week's Low₹25.64
Book Value₹33.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)95.79
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28.47
28.47
28.47
28.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
69.03
66.38
56.8
30.61
Net Worth
97.5
94.85
85.27
59.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
245.29
255.75
234.74
229.03
yoy growth (%)
-4.08
8.95
2.49
-15.98
Raw materials
-195.68
-217.52
-191.11
-189.36
As % of sales
79.77
85.05
81.41
82.67
Employee costs
-3.95
-2.96
-1.48
-1.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.32
1.68
2.67
1.48
Depreciation
-0.82
-0.83
-0.9
-1.45
Tax paid
-0.64
0.34
-1.09
-1
Working capital
-12.9
12.06
-4.65
-2.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.08
8.95
2.49
-15.98
Op profit growth
5,255.29
-105.13
-1,113.59
-166.34
EBIT growth
141.74
-36.61
9.03
-50.37
Net profit growth
180.26
28.33
230.24
-89.89
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
272.61
303.8
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
272.61
303.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
10.52
1.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vishal Keyal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
R Ramesh
Whole Time Director & CFO
Ashok Bohra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sheril Theodore
Non Executive Director
Seshadari M Nagarajan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hena Singh
Independent Director
Munuswamy Sathiyamoorthy
Independent Director
Manju Meenakshi
Reports by Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd
Summary
Kanishk Steel Industries Limited is the largest steel manufacturer in South India since 1989 having of its Furnace Unit and Rolling Mill to produce various front-line Rolled Steel products. The products of the Company under the brand of KANISHK STEELS continue to deserve for Quality, Price and Delivery in the Indian Steel Market. The Company is presently engaged in the manufacture and supply of Iron and Steel Products. Promoted by the Gupta Bros. in 1989 as a Private Limited Company, the Company has an installed capacity of 50,000 tpa to manufacture various steel products like tors, rounds, squares and profiles and structurals like channels, joints, I-beams, etc. It became a public limited company in Apr.92 and entered the capital market in Nov.92 to fund its expansion programme. The company has embarked on an eco-friendly process of power generation through wind mills, by installing a 6-MW wind power project and has already started generating 4 MW. To augment resources for this project, it offered a (1:1) rights issue of FCDs, aggregating Rs 25 cr. The issue was also instrumental in increasing the capacity of the steel re-rolling mill from 50,000 tpa to 66,000 tpa. A sizeable portion of its production is through conversion contracts with Indian Iron & Steel Company, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam and other producers of semis. The company has expanded and diversifed its activities at a cost of Rs 400-cr integrated steel project (cap.: 3 lac tpa of steel billets) a technical assistance
Read More
The Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33.68 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd is ₹95.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd is ₹25.64 and ₹51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.40%, 3 Years at 0.96%, 1 Year at 2.66%, 6 Month at 26.70%, 3 Month at -3.67% and 1 Month at 8.74%.
