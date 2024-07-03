Summary

Kanishk Steel Industries Limited is the largest steel manufacturer in South India since 1989 having of its Furnace Unit and Rolling Mill to produce various front-line Rolled Steel products. The products of the Company under the brand of KANISHK STEELS continue to deserve for Quality, Price and Delivery in the Indian Steel Market. The Company is presently engaged in the manufacture and supply of Iron and Steel Products. Promoted by the Gupta Bros. in 1989 as a Private Limited Company, the Company has an installed capacity of 50,000 tpa to manufacture various steel products like tors, rounds, squares and profiles and structurals like channels, joints, I-beams, etc. It became a public limited company in Apr.92 and entered the capital market in Nov.92 to fund its expansion programme. The company has embarked on an eco-friendly process of power generation through wind mills, by installing a 6-MW wind power project and has already started generating 4 MW. To augment resources for this project, it offered a (1:1) rights issue of FCDs, aggregating Rs 25 cr. The issue was also instrumental in increasing the capacity of the steel re-rolling mill from 50,000 tpa to 66,000 tpa. A sizeable portion of its production is through conversion contracts with Indian Iron & Steel Company, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam and other producers of semis. The company has expanded and diversifed its activities at a cost of Rs 400-cr integrated steel project (cap.: 3 lac tpa of steel billets) a technical assistance

