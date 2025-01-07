iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

32.32
(-4.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

245.29

255.75

234.74

229.03

yoy growth (%)

-4.08

8.95

2.49

-15.98

Raw materials

-195.68

-217.52

-191.11

-189.36

As % of sales

79.77

85.05

81.41

82.67

Employee costs

-3.95

-2.96

-1.48

-1.52

As % of sales

1.61

1.16

0.63

0.66

Other costs

-58.81

-35.5

-37.35

-38.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.97

13.88

15.91

16.86

Operating profit

-13.16

-0.24

4.78

-0.47

OPM

-5.36

-0.09

2.04

-0.2

Depreciation

-0.82

-0.83

-0.9

-1.45

Interest expense

-1.43

-1.52

-2.38

-3.15

Other income

21.74

4.28

1.17

6.56

Profit before tax

6.32

1.68

2.67

1.48

Taxes

-0.64

0.34

-1.09

-1

Tax rate

-10.18

20.6

-40.87

-67.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.68

2.02

1.57

0.47

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.68

2.02

1.57

0.47

yoy growth (%)

180.26

28.33

230.24

-89.89

NPM

2.31

0.79

0.67

0.2

Kanishk Steel : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.