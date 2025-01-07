Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
245.29
255.75
234.74
229.03
yoy growth (%)
-4.08
8.95
2.49
-15.98
Raw materials
-195.68
-217.52
-191.11
-189.36
As % of sales
79.77
85.05
81.41
82.67
Employee costs
-3.95
-2.96
-1.48
-1.52
As % of sales
1.61
1.16
0.63
0.66
Other costs
-58.81
-35.5
-37.35
-38.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.97
13.88
15.91
16.86
Operating profit
-13.16
-0.24
4.78
-0.47
OPM
-5.36
-0.09
2.04
-0.2
Depreciation
-0.82
-0.83
-0.9
-1.45
Interest expense
-1.43
-1.52
-2.38
-3.15
Other income
21.74
4.28
1.17
6.56
Profit before tax
6.32
1.68
2.67
1.48
Taxes
-0.64
0.34
-1.09
-1
Tax rate
-10.18
20.6
-40.87
-67.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.68
2.02
1.57
0.47
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.68
2.02
1.57
0.47
yoy growth (%)
180.26
28.33
230.24
-89.89
NPM
2.31
0.79
0.67
0.2
