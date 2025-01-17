iifl-logo-icon 1
Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd Key Ratios

30.9
(2.56%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.26

Op profit growth

-89.08

EBIT growth

117.59

Net profit growth

-2,371.39

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.26

2.14

EBIT margin

3.43

1.41

Net profit margin

1.83

-0.07

RoCE

15.09

RoNW

2.81

RoA

2.02

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.66

0.09

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

1.1

-1.33

Book value per share

16.54

14.75

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.61

116.55

P/CEPS

5.45

-7.83

P/B

0.36

0.71

EV/EBIDTA

2.86

3.85

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-22.74

-80.89

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

75.98

Inventory days

58.28

Creditor days

-77.66

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.89

-1.48

Net debt / equity

0.32

0.01

Net debt / op. profit

21.28

0.08

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-85.66

-83.55

Employee costs

-0.32

-0.26

Other costs

-13.74

-14.03

