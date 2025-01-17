Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.26
Op profit growth
-89.08
EBIT growth
117.59
Net profit growth
-2,371.39
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.26
2.14
EBIT margin
3.43
1.41
Net profit margin
1.83
-0.07
RoCE
15.09
RoNW
2.81
RoA
2.02
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.66
0.09
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
1.1
-1.33
Book value per share
16.54
14.75
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.61
116.55
P/CEPS
5.45
-7.83
P/B
0.36
0.71
EV/EBIDTA
2.86
3.85
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-22.74
-80.89
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
75.98
Inventory days
58.28
Creditor days
-77.66
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.89
-1.48
Net debt / equity
0.32
0.01
Net debt / op. profit
21.28
0.08
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-85.66
-83.55
Employee costs
-0.32
-0.26
Other costs
-13.74
-14.03
