Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28.47
28.47
28.47
28.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
69.03
66.38
56.8
30.61
Net Worth
97.5
94.85
85.27
59.08
Minority Interest
Debt
54.46
49.43
18.31
17.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.99
2.06
1.78
1.55
Total Liabilities
154.95
146.34
105.36
77.67
Fixed Assets
53.09
57.09
14.98
12.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
16.57
11.38
25.74
23.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
79.81
74.19
62.27
39.32
Inventories
26.48
44.45
62.53
37.08
Inventory Days
55.17
Sundry Debtors
21.38
27.57
11.96
17.88
Debtor Days
26.6
Other Current Assets
69.03
27.9
21.92
9.99
Sundry Creditors
-33.55
-14.06
-20.03
-18.13
Creditor Days
26.97
Other Current Liabilities
-3.53
-11.67
-14.11
-7.5
Cash
5.47
3.66
2.37
2.04
Total Assets
154.94
146.32
105.36
77.66
