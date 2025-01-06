iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

33.68
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd

Kanishk Steel FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.32

1.68

2.67

1.48

Depreciation

-0.82

-0.83

-0.9

-1.45

Tax paid

-0.64

0.34

-1.09

-1

Working capital

-12.9

12.06

-4.65

-2.95

Other operating items

Operating

-8.04

13.25

-3.97

-3.92

Capital expenditure

0.01

0.05

0.63

-36.12

Free cash flow

-8.02

13.3

-3.34

-40.04

Equity raised

49.84

41.63

34.61

35.81

Investing

20.34

0.44

-0.58

-1.96

Financing

0

7.82

-6.22

-6

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

62.16

63.19

24.46

-12.19

Kanishk Steel : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.