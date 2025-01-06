Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.32
1.68
2.67
1.48
Depreciation
-0.82
-0.83
-0.9
-1.45
Tax paid
-0.64
0.34
-1.09
-1
Working capital
-12.9
12.06
-4.65
-2.95
Other operating items
Operating
-8.04
13.25
-3.97
-3.92
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.05
0.63
-36.12
Free cash flow
-8.02
13.3
-3.34
-40.04
Equity raised
49.84
41.63
34.61
35.81
Investing
20.34
0.44
-0.58
-1.96
Financing
0
7.82
-6.22
-6
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
62.16
63.19
24.46
-12.19
