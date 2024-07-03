Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Sept-2015
|Mar-2015
|Sept-2014
Gross Sales
133.34
139.27
168.49
135.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
133.34
139.27
168.49
135.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.18
6.35
1.16
0.21
Total Income
137.52
145.62
169.65
135.51
Total Expenditure
134.99
136.91
166.4
130.88
PBIDT
2.53
8.71
3.26
4.63
Interest
1.29
1.94
1.29
1.61
PBDT
1.24
6.77
1.97
3.03
Depreciation
1.07
0.82
1.59
2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.29
1.1
1.32
0.34
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.12
4.85
-0.94
0.69
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.21
4.8
-1.57
0.91
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.21
4.8
-1.57
0.91
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.07
1.69
0
0.32
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
28.47
28.47
28.47
28.47
Public Shareholding (Number)
83,52,591
83,52,591
83,52,591
83,47,591
Public Shareholding (%)
29.37
29.37
29.37
29.36
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
11,20,000
11,20,000
11,20,000
11,20,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
5.58
5.58
5.58
5.58
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
3.94
3.94
3.94
3.94
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,89,63,483
1,89,63,483
1,89,63,483
1,89,68,483
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
94.42
94.42
94.42
94.42
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
66.69
66.69
66.69
66.7
PBIDTM(%)
1.89
6.25
1.93
3.42
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-0.08
3.48
-0.55
0.5
