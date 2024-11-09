Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results KANISHK STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and six months ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) We submit the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

KANISHK STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. At the Board Meeting held on 13.08.2024, the Board of Directors considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. We submit the following documents: 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 16 May 2024

KANISHK STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31,03,2024 along with related documents are submitted. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024