Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd Board Meeting

29.22
(-2.14%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:37:00 AM

Kanishk Steel CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results KANISHK STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and six months ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) We submit the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
KANISHK STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. At the Board Meeting held on 13.08.2024, the Board of Directors considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. We submit the following documents: 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202416 May 2024
KANISHK STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31,03,2024 along with related documents are submitted. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
KANISHK STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 09.02.2024, inter -alia, has considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

Kanishk Steel: Related News

No Record Found

