Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Company Summary

28.62
(-1.48%)
Jan 14, 2025|10:39:00 AM

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Limited, formerly known as A Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on August 30, 1980 in New Delhi. The Company was renamed to Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Limited effective from April 19, 2023. The Company operates as a subsidiary of Kanoria Sugar and General Manufacturing Co., Ltd. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Asbestos Cement Pressure Pipes, Asbestos Cement, A.C. Corrugated Roofing Sheets and allied products in Hamirgarh Bhilwara, Rajasthan. The Company also has most modern and sophisticated automatic plant of latest technology for manufacturing Asbestos Cement A.C. Corrugated Roofing Sheets and allied products. The Asbestos Cement Corrugated Sheets are produced in the plant with the finest quality of raw material and undergo stringent quality control measures at various stages during manufacturing under constant supervision of highly experienced quality conscious professionals. The Company manufactures and markets asbestos cement (AC) pressure pipes which are used for portable water supply, as irrigation and sheel pipes and normal and optic cables. The company entered into licence agreement with Gujarat Composite Ltd with effect from April 7, 2008 for running their three units for manufacturing of AC Sheets and Cement at Digvijaynagar in Ahmedabad.During the year 2005-2006, the company started the production at the A.C Sheet Plant installed at Hamirgarh in Rajasthan. Also, the company installed the second VAT in the existing A.C Pipe manufacturing machine for increasing the production capacity.

