SectorCement - Products
Open₹34
Prev. Close₹33.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.95
Day's High₹34.23
Day's Low₹33.1
52 Week's High₹60.2
52 Week's Low₹25.9
Book Value₹10.97
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)284.11
P/E54.82
EPS0.62
Divi. Yield0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
42.65
42.65
21.32
21.32
Preference Capital
8.37
4.99
3.69
3.6
Reserves
46.07
38.6
50.74
38.82
Net Worth
97.09
86.24
75.75
63.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
267.64
248.58
200.97
166.94
yoy growth (%)
7.67
23.68
20.38
-11.55
Raw materials
-141.52
-132.56
-108.49
-91.83
As % of sales
52.87
53.32
53.98
55.01
Employee costs
-24.7
-21.83
-19.05
-18.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.1
4.15
1.17
-0.11
Depreciation
-3.01
-3.05
-2.61
-2.83
Tax paid
-1.85
-0.47
-0.36
-0.02
Working capital
-6.04
-29.35
10.27
-1.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.67
23.68
20.38
-11.55
Op profit growth
23.8
33.62
9.89
2.7
EBIT growth
31.49
29.12
18.1
-9.83
Net profit growth
68.89
354.63
-650.23
-529.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Ramco Industries Ltd
RAMCOIND
272.75
|29.87
|2,367.72
|34.44
|0.27
|268.7
|141.88
Hil Ltd
HIL
2,537.05
|46.94
|1,913.16
|60.12
|1.48
|481.21
|1,695.42
BIGBLOC Construction Ltd
BIGBLOC
103.6
|0
|1,466.72
|-2.86
|0.19
|14.58
|3.95
Everest Industries Ltd
EVERESTIND
779.2
|70.52
|1,232.69
|-8.49
|0.32
|373.95
|390.02
Visaka Industries Ltd
VISAKAIND
90.37
|0
|780.84
|-16.07
|0.55
|307.35
|86.34
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
PRIYADARSHINEE KANORIA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Lokesh Mundra
Whole-time Director
Kuldeep Kaw
Non Executive Director
Pradeep Sahani
Whole-time Director
Rajiv Lall Adya
Managing Director
SANJAY KUMAR KANORIA
Independent Director
Deepak Gupta
Independent Director
Sachin Arora
Independent Director
Mukesh Kumar Sharma
Summary
Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Limited, formerly known as A Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on August 30, 1980 in New Delhi. The Company was renamed to Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Limited effective from April 19, 2023. The Company operates as a subsidiary of Kanoria Sugar and General Manufacturing Co., Ltd. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Asbestos Cement Pressure Pipes, Asbestos Cement, A.C. Corrugated Roofing Sheets and allied products in Hamirgarh Bhilwara, Rajasthan. The Company also has most modern and sophisticated automatic plant of latest technology for manufacturing Asbestos Cement A.C. Corrugated Roofing Sheets and allied products. The Asbestos Cement Corrugated Sheets are produced in the plant with the finest quality of raw material and undergo stringent quality control measures at various stages during manufacturing under constant supervision of highly experienced quality conscious professionals. The Company manufactures and markets asbestos cement (AC) pressure pipes which are used for portable water supply, as irrigation and sheel pipes and normal and optic cables. The company entered into licence agreement with Gujarat Composite Ltd with effect from April 7, 2008 for running their three units for manufacturing of AC Sheets and Cement at Digvijaynagar in Ahmedabad.During the year 2005-2006, the company started the production at the A.C Sheet Plant installed at Hamirgarh in Rajasthan. Also, the company installed the second V
The Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33.31 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹284.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd is 54.82 and 3.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹25.9 and ₹60.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.73%, 3 Years at 32.38%, 1 Year at 16.72%, 6 Month at 7.39%, 3 Month at -17.84% and 1 Month at -6.05%.
