Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

33.31
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open34
  • Day's High34.23
  • 52 Wk High60.2
  • Prev. Close33.99
  • Day's Low33.1
  • 52 Wk Low 25.9
  • Turnover (lac)2.95
  • P/E54.82
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value10.97
  • EPS0.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)284.11
  • Div. Yield0.15
No Records Found

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement - Products

Open

34

Prev. Close

33.99

Turnover(Lac.)

2.95

Day's High

34.23

Day's Low

33.1

52 Week's High

60.2

52 Week's Low

25.9

Book Value

10.97

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

284.11

P/E

54.82

EPS

0.62

Divi. Yield

0.15

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

20 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jun, 2024

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.94%

Non-Promoter- 26.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

42.65

42.65

21.32

21.32

Preference Capital

8.37

4.99

3.69

3.6

Reserves

46.07

38.6

50.74

38.82

Net Worth

97.09

86.24

75.75

63.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

267.64

248.58

200.97

166.94

yoy growth (%)

7.67

23.68

20.38

-11.55

Raw materials

-141.52

-132.56

-108.49

-91.83

As % of sales

52.87

53.32

53.98

55.01

Employee costs

-24.7

-21.83

-19.05

-18.22

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.1

4.15

1.17

-0.11

Depreciation

-3.01

-3.05

-2.61

-2.83

Tax paid

-1.85

-0.47

-0.36

-0.02

Working capital

-6.04

-29.35

10.27

-1.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.67

23.68

20.38

-11.55

Op profit growth

23.8

33.62

9.89

2.7

EBIT growth

31.49

29.12

18.1

-9.83

Net profit growth

68.89

354.63

-650.23

-529.53

No Record Found

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Ramco Industries Ltd

RAMCOIND

272.75

29.872,367.7234.440.27268.7141.88

Hil Ltd

HIL

2,537.05

46.941,913.1660.121.48481.211,695.42

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd

BIGBLOC

103.6

01,466.72-2.860.1914.583.95

Everest Industries Ltd

EVERESTIND

779.2

70.521,232.69-8.490.32373.95390.02

Visaka Industries Ltd

VISAKAIND

90.37

0780.84-16.070.55307.3586.34

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

PRIYADARSHINEE KANORIA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Lokesh Mundra

Whole-time Director

Kuldeep Kaw

Non Executive Director

Pradeep Sahani

Whole-time Director

Rajiv Lall Adya

Managing Director

SANJAY KUMAR KANORIA

Independent Director

Deepak Gupta

Independent Director

Sachin Arora

Independent Director

Mukesh Kumar Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Limited, formerly known as A Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on August 30, 1980 in New Delhi. The Company was renamed to Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Limited effective from April 19, 2023. The Company operates as a subsidiary of Kanoria Sugar and General Manufacturing Co., Ltd. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Asbestos Cement Pressure Pipes, Asbestos Cement, A.C. Corrugated Roofing Sheets and allied products in Hamirgarh Bhilwara, Rajasthan. The Company also has most modern and sophisticated automatic plant of latest technology for manufacturing Asbestos Cement A.C. Corrugated Roofing Sheets and allied products. The Asbestos Cement Corrugated Sheets are produced in the plant with the finest quality of raw material and undergo stringent quality control measures at various stages during manufacturing under constant supervision of highly experienced quality conscious professionals. The Company manufactures and markets asbestos cement (AC) pressure pipes which are used for portable water supply, as irrigation and sheel pipes and normal and optic cables. The company entered into licence agreement with Gujarat Composite Ltd with effect from April 7, 2008 for running their three units for manufacturing of AC Sheets and Cement at Digvijaynagar in Ahmedabad.During the year 2005-2006, the company started the production at the A.C Sheet Plant installed at Hamirgarh in Rajasthan. Also, the company installed the second V
Company FAQs

What is the Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33.31 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹284.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd is 54.82 and 3.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹25.9 and ₹60.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd?

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.73%, 3 Years at 32.38%, 1 Year at 16.72%, 6 Month at 7.39%, 3 Month at -17.84% and 1 Month at -6.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.95 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.05 %

