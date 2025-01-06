iifl-logo-icon 1
Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

33.31
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd

Kanoria Energy FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.1

4.15

1.17

-0.11

Depreciation

-3.01

-3.05

-2.61

-2.83

Tax paid

-1.85

-0.47

-0.36

-0.02

Working capital

-6.04

-29.35

10.27

-1.48

Other operating items

Operating

-2.8

-28.72

8.45

-4.45

Capital expenditure

0.98

4.72

0.86

-62.29

Free cash flow

-1.82

-24

9.32

-66.74

Equity raised

69.52

73.51

64.51

71.1

Investing

-0.08

-0.11

0.12

0

Financing

47.37

26.04

30.83

28.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0.1

0.53

Net in cash

114.98

75.43

104.9

33.36

