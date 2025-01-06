Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.1
4.15
1.17
-0.11
Depreciation
-3.01
-3.05
-2.61
-2.83
Tax paid
-1.85
-0.47
-0.36
-0.02
Working capital
-6.04
-29.35
10.27
-1.48
Other operating items
Operating
-2.8
-28.72
8.45
-4.45
Capital expenditure
0.98
4.72
0.86
-62.29
Free cash flow
-1.82
-24
9.32
-66.74
Equity raised
69.52
73.51
64.51
71.1
Investing
-0.08
-0.11
0.12
0
Financing
47.37
26.04
30.83
28.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0.1
0.53
Net in cash
114.98
75.43
104.9
33.36
