Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
42.65
42.65
21.32
21.32
Preference Capital
8.37
4.99
3.69
3.6
Reserves
46.07
38.6
50.74
38.82
Net Worth
97.09
86.24
75.75
63.74
Minority Interest
Debt
116.86
105.7
79.92
73.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.19
5.16
5.21
5.45
Total Liabilities
219.14
197.1
160.88
142.87
Fixed Assets
98.05
95.01
88.94
89.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
1.09
0.07
0.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.8
2.51
2.57
2.62
Networking Capital
113.93
93.81
61.57
42.35
Inventories
145.46
108.62
76.46
66.02
Inventory Days
90.03
Sundry Debtors
17.29
12.06
17.51
13.4
Debtor Days
18.27
Other Current Assets
32.23
42.42
34.65
34.69
Sundry Creditors
-43.22
-28.86
-15.49
-17.32
Creditor Days
23.61
Other Current Liabilities
-37.83
-40.43
-51.56
-54.44
Cash
4.36
4.68
7.75
8.04
Total Assets
219.14
197.1
160.9
142.87
