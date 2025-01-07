Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
267.64
248.58
200.97
166.94
yoy growth (%)
7.67
23.68
20.38
-11.55
Raw materials
-141.52
-132.56
-108.49
-91.83
As % of sales
52.87
53.32
53.98
55.01
Employee costs
-24.7
-21.83
-19.05
-18.22
As % of sales
9.23
8.78
9.47
10.91
Other costs
-82.05
-78.54
-61.72
-46.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.65
31.59
30.71
27.69
Operating profit
19.35
15.63
11.7
10.64
OPM
7.23
6.29
5.82
6.37
Depreciation
-3.01
-3.05
-2.61
-2.83
Interest expense
-8.71
-8.63
-8.73
-8.5
Other income
0.47
0.2
0.82
0.56
Profit before tax
8.1
4.15
1.17
-0.11
Taxes
-1.85
-0.47
-0.36
-0.02
Tax rate
-22.84
-11.5
-31.17
22.62
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.25
3.67
0.8
-0.14
Exceptional items
-0.04
0
0
0
Net profit
6.2
3.67
0.8
-0.14
yoy growth (%)
68.89
354.63
-650.23
-529.53
NPM
2.31
1.47
0.4
-0.08
