Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

34.34
(3.09%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:44:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

267.64

248.58

200.97

166.94

yoy growth (%)

7.67

23.68

20.38

-11.55

Raw materials

-141.52

-132.56

-108.49

-91.83

As % of sales

52.87

53.32

53.98

55.01

Employee costs

-24.7

-21.83

-19.05

-18.22

As % of sales

9.23

8.78

9.47

10.91

Other costs

-82.05

-78.54

-61.72

-46.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.65

31.59

30.71

27.69

Operating profit

19.35

15.63

11.7

10.64

OPM

7.23

6.29

5.82

6.37

Depreciation

-3.01

-3.05

-2.61

-2.83

Interest expense

-8.71

-8.63

-8.73

-8.5

Other income

0.47

0.2

0.82

0.56

Profit before tax

8.1

4.15

1.17

-0.11

Taxes

-1.85

-0.47

-0.36

-0.02

Tax rate

-22.84

-11.5

-31.17

22.62

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.25

3.67

0.8

-0.14

Exceptional items

-0.04

0

0

0

Net profit

6.2

3.67

0.8

-0.14

yoy growth (%)

68.89

354.63

-650.23

-529.53

NPM

2.31

1.47

0.4

-0.08

