iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Board Meeting

30.9
(2.97%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:34:00 AM

Kanoria Energy CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 Unaudited financial results 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting15 Jun 202410 Jun 2024
Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Directors report for the financial year 2023-24. 2. Notice of annual general meeting (AGM). 3. Re-appointment of Mrs. Priyadarshinee Kanoria as whole time director of the company. 4. Re-appointment of Mr. Pradeep Sahani as non-executive director of the company. 5. Appointment of Independent director/Non-executive director of the company. 1. Re-appointment of Smt. Priyadarshinee Kanoria as Whole Time Director. 2. Re-appointment of Shri Pradeep Sahani as Non-Executive Director. 3. Appointment of Shri Mukesh Kumar Sharma as an Independent Director. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 15.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.06.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To recommend dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year 2023-24. 3. To consider payment of dividend on 5% Redeemable Preference Shares as per the term of issue. 4. To consider re-appointment of Managing Director of the company. 5. To consider appointment of Director of the company. Board approves dividend @1% on face value of Rs. 5/- (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting26 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve various credit facilities approved by the State Bank of India to the Company Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/03/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine month ended 31st December 2023 2. Allotment of 100000 5% Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- each on a Private Placement basis to Alok Fintrade Private Limited Unaudited financial results 31.12.2023 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of fund upto Rs. 1.00 Cr. by offer/issue of redeemable preference shares. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)

Kanoria Energy: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.