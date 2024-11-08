Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 Unaudited financial results 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jun 2024 10 Jun 2024

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Directors report for the financial year 2023-24. 2. Notice of annual general meeting (AGM). 3. Re-appointment of Mrs. Priyadarshinee Kanoria as whole time director of the company. 4. Re-appointment of Mr. Pradeep Sahani as non-executive director of the company. 5. Appointment of Independent director/Non-executive director of the company. 1. Re-appointment of Smt. Priyadarshinee Kanoria as Whole Time Director. 2. Re-appointment of Shri Pradeep Sahani as Non-Executive Director. 3. Appointment of Shri Mukesh Kumar Sharma as an Independent Director. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 15.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.06.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To recommend dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year 2023-24. 3. To consider payment of dividend on 5% Redeemable Preference Shares as per the term of issue. 4. To consider re-appointment of Managing Director of the company. 5. To consider appointment of Director of the company. Board approves dividend @1% on face value of Rs. 5/- (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve various credit facilities approved by the State Bank of India to the Company Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/03/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine month ended 31st December 2023 2. Allotment of 100000 5% Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- each on a Private Placement basis to Alok Fintrade Private Limited Unaudited financial results 31.12.2023 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024