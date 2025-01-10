The Karnataka Bank Limited

Report on Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of The Karnataka Bank Limited ("the Bank"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Profit and Loss Account, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the circulars and guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (the "RBI") from time to time, as applicable (the "RBI Guidelines") and the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required for banking companies and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Bank as at March 31, 2024, its profit, its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Bank in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements prepared in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021, provisions of section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, circulars and guidelines issued by the RBI from time to time, under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

A. Identification of Non-Performing Assets (‘NPA) and Provisions thereon

Key Audit Matter

Significant estimates and judgment involved

Identification of Non-Performing Assets ("NPA") and provisions in respect of NPAs are made based on managements assessment in accordance with the prudential norms issued by the RBI on Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning ("IRACP") pertaining to Advances from time to time.

The provision on NPAs is based on the valuation of the security available and also involves management estimates and judgements. In case of restructured accounts, provision is made in accordance with the RBI guidelines.

Accordingly, our audit focused on identification of NPAs and provision on advances as a key audit matter because of the level of management estimates and judgment involved. Further, in the event of any improper application of the prudential norms or consideration of the incorrect value of the security, the carrying value of the assets could be materially misstated either individually or collectively, and in view of the significance of amount of advances and investments in the financial statements and given its significance to the overall audit due to stakeholder and regulatory focus, the classification of the advances and investments and provisioning thereon has been considered as Key Audit Matter.

Auditors Response

Our key audit approach included assessing the adequacy of design, implementation and operating effectiveness of key internal controls and substantive audit procedures over approval, recording and monitoring of loans, assessing the reliability of documentation, measurement of provisions, identification of NPA accounts and valuation of security for NPA accounts along with basis and rationale for various other management information.

As a process, we have read the Banks policies for NPA identification and provisioning and assessing compliance with the IRACP norms.

We have evaluated details on a test check basis of exposures for identification of NPA and calculation of provisions including valuation of primary and collateral securities which involves certain degree of management estimation.

We have evaluated and understood the Banks internal control systems to ensure completeness, accuracy, and relevance of data and to ensure that the same is in compliance with the RBI guidelines, circulars and directions on the Prudential Norms on Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning issued from time to time.

We tested on a samples basis to ensure completeness of documentation, adherence of the approval process to the Banks Policy and board minutes, credit review of customers, review of Special Mention Accounts, reports from the RBIs Centralised Information Management System and other related documents and reports including evaluation of the management judgement, governance, and review of internal control. Held discussion with the management of the Bank on various accounts wherein there has been stress and steps taken to mitigate such risks.

B. Information Technology (IT) Systems and Controls

Key Audit Matter

The IT environment of the Bank is complex. The Banks operations utilise many independent and inter-dependent information technology systems for processing and recording large volume of transactions in numerous locations on a daily basis. As a result, there is a high degree of reliance and dependency on such IT systems for financial reporting process of the Bank. Controls over access and changes to IT systems are critical to the recording of financial information and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements. Appropriate automated general and application controls are required to ensure that such IT systems and applications are able to process the data, as required, completely, accurately and consistently, which directly impact the completeness and accuracy of financial reporting.

The IT systems and controls is identified as a key audit matter because of high level of automation, significant number of systems being used and complexity of the IT infrastructure and its impact on the financial reporting system since our audit approach could significantly differ depending on the effective operation of the Banks IT controls.

Auditors Response

We tested the technology control environment for key IT systems used in processing significant transactions and recording balances in the general ledger. We also tested key automated controls embedded within these systems which link the technology-enabled business processes. Our further audit procedures included:

Assessing the governance and higher-level controls across the IT Environment and performing review of IT general controls.

• Evaluation and understanding the key IT systems being used by the Bank.

• Design and operating effectiveness testing of controls across the User Access Management, Change Management, backup, other IT operational controls as well as effectiveness testing of automated business process controls.

Wherever required, we tested compensating IT Controls.

C. Direct and Indirect Taxes

Key Audit Matter

This matter has been identified as a Key Audit Matter due to the significant level of management judgment required in the estimation of provision for taxes including any write back of provisions, factors like uncertain tax positions and provision for tax involves interpretation of various rules and law. It also involves consideration of on-going disputes and disclosures.

Auditors Response

Our audit procedures to test uncertain tax positions included understanding processes, evaluation of adequacy of design and implementation of controls and testing of operating effectiveness of controls over provision for taxation, assessment of uncertain tax positions and disclosure of contingencies.

We have obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands made by authorities from the management of the Bank.

We discussed with appropriate senior management personnel, independently assessed managements estimate of the possible outcome of disputed cases and evaluated the managements underlying key assumptions in estimating the tax provisions.

We considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions, the provisions made, and/or write back of the provisions.

We have also relied upon the opinion given by tax consultant in evaluating managements assessment for the uncertain tax positions. For those matters where management concluded that no provision should be recorded, we also considered the adequacy and completeness of disclosures.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Banks Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors Report including annexures to Directors Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Basel III – Pillar 3 disclosures and Corporate Governance report included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Banks Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Bank in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021 in so far as they apply to the Bank and provisions of Section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and circulars and guidelines issued by the RBI from time to time. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act and the Banking Regulations Act, 1949 for safeguarding of the assets of the Bank and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Management and the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Banks ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Bank or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Banks financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Bank has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements made by Management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Banks ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Bank to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of the misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning of the scope of our audit work and evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatement in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The Standalone Financial Statements of the Bank for the year ended on March 31, 2023, were audited by Kalyaniwalla & Mistry LLP, Chartered Accountants and Sundaram & Srinivasan, Chartered Accountants, the joint statutory auditors of the Bank whose report dated May 26, 2023 expressed an unmodified opinion on those statements. Accordingly, Ravi Rajan & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, do not express any opinion on the figures reported in the Statement for the year ended March 31, 2023.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. The Standalone Balance Sheet and the Standalone Profit and Loss Account have been drawn up in accordance with Section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and Accounting Standards as per section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021.

2. As required by sub-section (3) of section 30 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purpose of our audit and have found them to be satisfactory;

b) The transactions of the Bank, which have come to our notice, have been within the powers of the Bank; and

c) The financial accounting systems of the Bank are centralized and therefore, accounting returns for the purpose of preparing financial statements are not required to be submitted by its branches. However, during the course of our audit, we have visited 110 branches and offices for the purpose of understanding the processes, perform necessary walkthroughs and test of controls and examine the records maintained at such branches and offices.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the auditors report under section 197(16) of the Act, we report that since the Bank is a banking company, as defined under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949; the reporting under section 197(16) in relation to whether the remuneration paid by the Bank is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act and whether any excess remuneration has been paid in accordance with the aforesaid section, is not applicable.

4. Further, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we further report to the extent applicable that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Bank so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021 to the extent they are not inconsistent with the policies prescribed by the RBI.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from directors as on March 31, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of the Bank and the operating effectiveness of such controls, our separate report in Annexure A is attached.

(g) The entity being a banking company as defined under Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the remuneration to its directors during the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Bank in accordance with the provisions of Section 35B (1) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanation given to us:

i. The Bank has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in Note 17 of Schedule 18 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Bank has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 21 (a) of Schedule 18 to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Bank to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Bank ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 21 (b) of Schedule 18 to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been received by the Bank from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Bank shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv) (a) and (iv) (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. (a) The final dividend proposed for the previous year, declared, and paid by the Bank during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) As stated in the Note 19 of Schedule 18 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Bank have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend, as applicable until the date of this report.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software:

a. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled at the database level of the accounting software used relating to Core Banking System, Loan Application Processing System, Investment and payroll for a shorter period of time. The Bank has deployed a Database Access Management Tool (DAM) which records the audit trail captured in the Softwares database on a real time basis which also gets archived. Based on the above, the audit trail (edit log) requirement is operative from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024.

b. Audit trail (edit log) facility with respect to Expenses (saral) was not enabled at database level / captured in DAM tool. c. Audit trail (edit log) facility with respect to Fixed Assets was not enabled at application layer level.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

Kalyaniwalla & Mistry LLP Sundaram & Srinivasan Ravi Rajan & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 104607W/W100166 Firm Regn. No. 004207S Firm Regn. No. 009073N/N500320 Anil A. Kulkarni P Menakshi Sundaram Sumit Kumar Partner Partner Partner Membership No.047576 Membership No. 217914 Membership No. 512555 Date: 24 May 2024 Date: 24 May 2024 Date: 24 May 2024 Place: Mangalore Place: Mangalore Place: Mangalore UDIN: 24047576BKBJIK4288 UDIN: 24217914BKBOUL4558 UDIN: 24512555BKFTQC4301

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 4 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of the Karnataka Bank Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of The Karnataka Bank Limited ("the Bank") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Bank for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Bank has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the "Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India (the "ICAI") (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Banks management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Banks policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act and the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and the circulars and guidelines issued by the RBI.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Banks internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing (SAs) issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143 (10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal financial controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Banks internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A Banks internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Banks internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Bank; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Bank are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Bank; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Banks assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.