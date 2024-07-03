Summary

Karnataka Bank Limited, a premier private sector bank, is a leading A Class Scheduled Commercial Bank in India. The Bank is engaged in providing, a wide range of banking and financial services involving retail, corporate / wholesale banking, para-banking activities, treasury operation and foreign exchange business.Karnataka Bank Limited was incorporated on February 18, 1924 as The Karnataka Bank Limited at Karnataka in Mangalore. The Bank was established to cater to the banking needs of the South Kanara Region. In May 23, 1924, the Bank obtained the certificate to commence business. In April 4, 1966, they received their license to carry on the banking business in India.The Bank was promoted by B R Vysarayachar and other leading members of the South Kanara Region. Under the able guidance of K S N Adiga, the second chairman of the Bank who held the post for a period of 21 years, the Bank made significant progress thereby providing a strong foundation and as a result grew in stature in terms of number of branches, deposits, advances etc.In the year 1964, the Bank took over the assets and liabilities of the Chitaldurg Bank Ltd. In the 1966, they took over the assets and liabilities of the Bank of Karnataka Ltd, Hubli and opened 14 new branches in places where the Bank of Karnataka Ltd was formerly functioned. In the year 1997, the Bank became an authorized dealer of foreign exchange and established specialized branches for financing foreign exchange, industry and agriculture, etc

