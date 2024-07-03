iifl-logo-icon 1
Karnataka Bank Ltd Share Price

206.72
(-2.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:19:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open213.32
  • Day's High213.32
  • 52 Wk High286.55
  • Prev. Close211.18
  • Day's Low202.7
  • 52 Wk Low 192
  • Turnover (lac)2,206.92
  • P/E5.95
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value293.22
  • EPS35.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,811.83
  • Div. Yield2.6
View All Historical Data
Karnataka Bank Ltd KEY RATIOS

Karnataka Bank Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5.5

Record Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Jul, 2024

arrow

Karnataka Bank Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Karnataka Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 32.34%

Institutions: 32.33%

Non-Institutions: 67.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Karnataka Bank Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

377.26

312.35

311.17

310.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10,471.24

7,901.01

6,783.56

6,331.48

Net Worth

10,848.5

8,213.36

7,094.73

6,642.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-112.48

333.27

2,453.93

210.73

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

View Annually Results

Karnataka Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Karnataka Bank Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Pradeep Kumar

Executive Director

Sekhar Rao

Non Executive Director

B R Ashok

Independent Non Exe. Director

A V Chandrashekar

Independent Non Exe. Director

UMA SHANKAR

Independent Non Exe. Director

D S Ravindran

Independent Non Exe. Director

Balakrishna Alse S

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jeevandas Narayan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kalmanje Gururaj Acharya

Managing Director & CEO

Srisrikrishnan H.

Independent Non Exe. Director

Harish Hassan Visweswara

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Karnataka Bank Ltd

Summary

Karnataka Bank Limited, a premier private sector bank, is a leading A Class Scheduled Commercial Bank in India. The Bank is engaged in providing, a wide range of banking and financial services involving retail, corporate / wholesale banking, para-banking activities, treasury operation and foreign exchange business.Karnataka Bank Limited was incorporated on February 18, 1924 as The Karnataka Bank Limited at Karnataka in Mangalore. The Bank was established to cater to the banking needs of the South Kanara Region. In May 23, 1924, the Bank obtained the certificate to commence business. In April 4, 1966, they received their license to carry on the banking business in India.The Bank was promoted by B R Vysarayachar and other leading members of the South Kanara Region. Under the able guidance of K S N Adiga, the second chairman of the Bank who held the post for a period of 21 years, the Bank made significant progress thereby providing a strong foundation and as a result grew in stature in terms of number of branches, deposits, advances etc.In the year 1964, the Bank took over the assets and liabilities of the Chitaldurg Bank Ltd. In the 1966, they took over the assets and liabilities of the Bank of Karnataka Ltd, Hubli and opened 14 new branches in places where the Bank of Karnataka Ltd was formerly functioned. In the year 1997, the Bank became an authorized dealer of foreign exchange and established specialized branches for financing foreign exchange, industry and agriculture, etc
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Karnataka Bank Ltd share price today?

The Karnataka Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹206.72 today.

What is the Market Cap of Karnataka Bank Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Karnataka Bank Ltd is ₹7811.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Karnataka Bank Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Karnataka Bank Ltd is 5.95 and 0.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Karnataka Bank Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Karnataka Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Karnataka Bank Ltd is ₹192 and ₹286.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Karnataka Bank Ltd?

Karnataka Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.64%, 3 Years at 49.74%, 1 Year at -10.40%, 6 Month at -5.45%, 3 Month at -8.99% and 1 Month at -2.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Karnataka Bank Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Karnataka Bank Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 32.34 %
Public - 67.66 %

