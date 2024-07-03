SectorBanks
Open₹213.32
Prev. Close₹211.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,206.92
Day's High₹213.32
Day's Low₹202.7
52 Week's High₹286.55
52 Week's Low₹192
Book Value₹293.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,811.83
P/E5.95
EPS35.51
Divi. Yield2.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
377.26
312.35
311.17
310.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10,471.24
7,901.01
6,783.56
6,331.48
Net Worth
10,848.5
8,213.36
7,094.73
6,642.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-112.48
333.27
2,453.93
210.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Pradeep Kumar
Executive Director
Sekhar Rao
Non Executive Director
B R Ashok
Independent Non Exe. Director
A V Chandrashekar
Independent Non Exe. Director
UMA SHANKAR
Independent Non Exe. Director
D S Ravindran
Independent Non Exe. Director
Balakrishna Alse S
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jeevandas Narayan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kalmanje Gururaj Acharya
Managing Director & CEO
Srisrikrishnan H.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Harish Hassan Visweswara
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Karnataka Bank Ltd
Summary
Karnataka Bank Limited, a premier private sector bank, is a leading A Class Scheduled Commercial Bank in India. The Bank is engaged in providing, a wide range of banking and financial services involving retail, corporate / wholesale banking, para-banking activities, treasury operation and foreign exchange business.Karnataka Bank Limited was incorporated on February 18, 1924 as The Karnataka Bank Limited at Karnataka in Mangalore. The Bank was established to cater to the banking needs of the South Kanara Region. In May 23, 1924, the Bank obtained the certificate to commence business. In April 4, 1966, they received their license to carry on the banking business in India.The Bank was promoted by B R Vysarayachar and other leading members of the South Kanara Region. Under the able guidance of K S N Adiga, the second chairman of the Bank who held the post for a period of 21 years, the Bank made significant progress thereby providing a strong foundation and as a result grew in stature in terms of number of branches, deposits, advances etc.In the year 1964, the Bank took over the assets and liabilities of the Chitaldurg Bank Ltd. In the 1966, they took over the assets and liabilities of the Bank of Karnataka Ltd, Hubli and opened 14 new branches in places where the Bank of Karnataka Ltd was formerly functioned. In the year 1997, the Bank became an authorized dealer of foreign exchange and established specialized branches for financing foreign exchange, industry and agriculture, etc
The Karnataka Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹206.72 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Karnataka Bank Ltd is ₹7811.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Karnataka Bank Ltd is 5.95 and 0.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Karnataka Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Karnataka Bank Ltd is ₹192 and ₹286.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Karnataka Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.64%, 3 Years at 49.74%, 1 Year at -10.40%, 6 Month at -5.45%, 3 Month at -8.99% and 1 Month at -2.42%.
